All India Rankers Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know

All India Rankers is a new Indian web series that realistically portrays the academic competition.

Updated: 21 December 2025 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

All India Rankers is a Netflix web series in multiple languages. Discover the plot, cast, themes

Highlights
  • Realistic portrayal of competitive exam preparation
  • Strong focus on student emotions and mental pressure
  • Available in five Indian languages on Netflix
All India Rankers is the new Indian web series that can inspire you with the realities of academic competition and the emotional struggles of students preparing for competitive exams to find their way in the race for a better future. Surrounded by a realistic setting, that is, when the story isn't placed in a collegiate fantasy world of nerds, the series addresses the themes of friendship and rivalry, parental expectations, and self-discovery. With a relatable plot and realistic performances, All India Rankers strikes a chord amongst students and families as it chronicles the tale of young aspirants dreaming big.

When and Where to Watch

All India Rankers is streaming currently on Netflix in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil languages.

Trailer and Plot

The one-minute trailer offers a sneak peek into the high-stress, competitive exam preparation ecosystem, classrooms, hostels, late-night studies, and emotional breakdowns. The story is about a group of students from different backgrounds who share only one ambition, which is to get a top ranking. The narrative further unveils their individual demons, having uncovered what challenges their surface-level lives too, their friendships, failures, and soul-crushing epiphanies, such that while the darkness touches their very core, the concept of rank means nothing, for success here is not success, but the opportunity to fail, grow, and emerge back into the light.

Cast and Crew

Written by Sandeep Raj and Joseph Clinton, also stars Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakash, Jayateertha, and Sandeep Raj as a producer. Vikas Phadnis is directing another show in the same vein, but featuring NEET aspirants, called Rankers, with a different cast.

Reception

All India Rankers is an inspiring show for students in which they can learn about many valuable pieces of information. It has an IMDb rating of 6.4 out of 10.

