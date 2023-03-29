Technology News
  Meta Verified India Pricing for Facebook, Instagram Blue Tick, Other Benefits Reportedly Revealed

Meta Verified India Pricing for Facebook, Instagram Blue Tick, Other Benefits Reportedly Revealed

Meta Verified is reportedly priced at Rs. 1,450 per month for mobile, while the same is offered at Rs. 1,099 for the web.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2023 19:20 IST
Meta Verified India Pricing for Facebook, Instagram Blue Tick, Other Benefits Reportedly Revealed

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Verified subscription will verify the concerned Instagram and Facebook accounts

Highlights
  • Meta Verified is currently in the beta phase
  • Interested users are being asked to join a waitlist
  • Meta Verified was launched on February 19

Meta Verified was launched earlier this year in February. Albeit, inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Blue plan, Meta Verified is a subscription-based service that verifies each profile with a legitimate government ID. The program rolled out in Australia and New Zealand previously before launching in the US earlier this month. It starts at $11.99 (roughly Rs. 990) per month for an authenticated account. Now, the platform has reportedly opened up a waitlist for its Indian users and the subscription pricing have been disclosed.

An Indian Express report states that the Meta Verified subscription will be available to Indian users at Rs. 1,450 per month on mobile. For accessing Facebook and Instagram websites on the Web, the subscription will reportedly cost Rs. 1,099. Meta Verified will not only add a blue tick to the subscribed Instagram and Facebook accounts, but it will also add a layer of added protection by lessening the chances of impersonating accounts since each verified will be authenticated via a government-approved ID.

The subscription will also offer more direct and prompt customer support, and increased reach. Meta Verified is only applicable to personal profiles of adult individuals as of now and is not yet available for businesses or people younger than 18.

Since it is still in its beta testing phase in India, Meta is asking users to join a waitlist for the Meta Verified subscription. Users can also access the waitlist form from the Meta website.

Meanwhile, Twitter Blue, the subscription-based verification idea that arguably influenced Meta to work towards their Verified plan, is available in India at Rs. 900 per month on both iOS and Android Twitter, while access on the Web costs Rs. 650 per month.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Meta Verified, Meta Verified sub, Facebook, Instagram, Meta Verified India sub
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Verified India Pricing for Facebook, Instagram Blue Tick, Other Benefits Reportedly Revealed
