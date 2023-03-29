Meta Verified was launched earlier this year in February. Albeit, inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Blue plan, Meta Verified is a subscription-based service that verifies each profile with a legitimate government ID. The program rolled out in Australia and New Zealand previously before launching in the US earlier this month. It starts at $11.99 (roughly Rs. 990) per month for an authenticated account. Now, the platform has reportedly opened up a waitlist for its Indian users and the subscription pricing have been disclosed.

An Indian Express report states that the Meta Verified subscription will be available to Indian users at Rs. 1,450 per month on mobile. For accessing Facebook and Instagram websites on the Web, the subscription will reportedly cost Rs. 1,099. Meta Verified will not only add a blue tick to the subscribed Instagram and Facebook accounts, but it will also add a layer of added protection by lessening the chances of impersonating accounts since each verified will be authenticated via a government-approved ID.

The subscription will also offer more direct and prompt customer support, and increased reach. Meta Verified is only applicable to personal profiles of adult individuals as of now and is not yet available for businesses or people younger than 18.

Since it is still in its beta testing phase in India, Meta is asking users to join a waitlist for the Meta Verified subscription. Users can also access the waitlist form from the Meta website.

Meanwhile, Twitter Blue, the subscription-based verification idea that arguably influenced Meta to work towards their Verified plan, is available in India at Rs. 900 per month on both iOS and Android Twitter, while access on the Web costs Rs. 650 per month.

