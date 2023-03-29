Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Auto Components Maker Lifelong Group Acquires After Sales Service Startup GoMechanic

Auto Components Maker Lifelong Group Acquires After-Sales Service Startup GoMechanic

In January this year, GoMechanic co-founder Amit Bhasin admitted to errors in financial reporting.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 29 March 2023 19:13 IST
Auto Components Maker Lifelong Group Acquires After-Sales Service Startup GoMechanic

Photo Credit: GoMechanic

Lifelong Group first diversified into auto component manufacturing in 1995

Highlights
  • Lifelong Group is an Indian company established in 1985
  • GoMechanic reportedly cooked its financial books by inflating revenues
  • GoMechanic, although troubled, has an annual revenue of $175 million

Auto components maker Lifelong Group on Wednesday said it has acquired stressed automobile after-sales service startup GoMechanic for an undisclosed amount.

The GoMechanic business has been acquired by the Lifelong Group as the majority shareholder under Servizzy consortium, the Delhi-based firm said in a statement.

The Lifelong Group is an Indian company established in 1985 and has been looking to expand its operations in the automotive service and repair industry.

This acquisition and new ownership structure with Lifelong Group, a manufacturer of automotive components, medical devices, and a player in the e-commerce space, heralds a new phase for GoMechanic business, it added.

The Servizzy consortium, to be led by the Lifelong Group, emerged as the strongest bid in this process for the acquisition of the GoMechanic Business in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the agreement, it noted.

Financial details regarding the deal were not shared.

In January this year, GoMechanic co-founder Amit Bhasin admitted to errors in financial reporting, following which a forensic audit has been ordered and a business restructuring undertaken which will see 70 percent of the 1,000-odd workforce being laid off.

Nearly two years after it raised a mammoth $42 million (roughly Rs. 345 crore) in funding, it emerged that GoMechanic cooked its financial books by inflating revenues.

GoMechanic navigated the recent challenges by continuing operations across 800 workshops and servicing 30,000 vehicles in January.

"Acquisition of the GoMechanic business, aligns with our strategic vision of synergising the Lifelong Group's proven expertise in the automotive industry. We are focused on building upon GoMechanic's business journey, and will continue revolutionizing the Indian automotive service and repair industry," a Lifelong Group official spokesperson said.

Lifelong Group diversified into auto component manufacturing in 1995, medical devices in 2005 and e-commerce in 2015.

The business has grown from an annual revenue of $0.5 million (roughly Rs. 4 crore) in 1995 to over $175 million (roughly Rs. 1,440 crore) today and caters to major customers in the automotive industry like Hero Moto, General Motors, Arvin Meritor, Stanley Black & Decker, etc.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoMechanic, Lifelong Group
Goyal Aluminiums to Set Up Rs. 200 Crore EV Plant in Greater Noida, Plans to Engage 150 Dealers by 2024
Auto Components Maker Lifelong Group Acquires After-Sales Service Startup GoMechanic
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. Huawei Watch Ultimate With 100m Water Resistance Launched: Check Price
  3. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Check New Date
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  5. Redmi Note 12 Turbo With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. Meta Verified Subscription Reportedly Available in India at This Price
  7. Asus ROG Phone 7 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Moto G13 With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  9. Realme Narzo N55 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked
  10. Tecno Spark 10 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Confirmed to Get 5,500mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging; Launch Set for April 3: Details
  2. Meta Verified India Pricing for Facebook, Instagram Blue Tick, Other Benefits Reportedly Revealed
  3. Auto Components Maker Lifelong Group Acquires After-Sales Service Startup GoMechanic
  4. Goyal Aluminiums to Set Up Rs. 200 Crore EV Plant in Greater Noida, Plans to Engage 150 Dealers by 2024
  5. No Charge on Normal UPI Payments, 1.1 Percent Fee to Be Levied on PPI Merchant Transactions: NPCI
  6. Realme Narzo N55 India Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Google Gets Relief in Android Antitrust Case in India, Tribunal Sets Aside CCI Order on Third-Party App Stores
  8. Apple Music Classical App With Over 5 Million Tracks Launched: All Details
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7 Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 13 Launch
  10. Sid Meier’s Railroads Coming to iOS, Android on April 5, Feral Interactive Working on Port
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.