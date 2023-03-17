Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99

Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99

Meta Verified was initially rolled out in Australia and New Zealand before coming to markets in the United States and other countries.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2023 22:39 IST
Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99

Meta Verified service will give users blue badge after they verify their accounts using a government ID

Highlights
  • Meta Verified will cost $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS, Google's Android
  • The service follows in the footsteps of Snapchat, Telegram
  • Meta announced testing Meta verified service in February

Meta Platforms on Friday launched its subscription service in the US, which would allow Facebook and Instagram users pay for verification in the same vein as Elon Musk-owned Twitter.

The Meta Verified service will give users a blue badge after they verify their accounts using a government ID and will cost $11.99 (nearly Rs. 990) per month on the web or $14.99 (nearly Rs. 1,240) a month on Apple's iOS system and Google-owned Android, Meta said in a statement.

The service, which Meta said it was testing in February, follows in the footsteps of Snap-owned Snapchat as well as messaging app Telegram and marks the latest effort by a social media company to diversify its revenue away from advertising.

After a $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,63,300 crore) buyout by Musk last year, Twitter had rolled out its Blue subscription service which lets people pay for the blue check mark previously limited to verified accounts of politicians, journalists and other public figures.

The initial launch of Twitter Blue in November had led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform, which prompted the company to halt the service and reintroduce it with different colored checks for individuals, companies and governments.

Meta Verified was initially rolled out in Australia and New Zealand before coming to markets in the United States and other countries.

Subscribers will get a badge indicating their account has been verified with a government ID, extra protection against impersonation, direct access to customer support and more visibility, according to the company.

The social media giant said the service would be primarily aimed at content creators looking to expand their presence on the platforms and could see adjustments after a test phase.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Verified, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat
Huawei, ZTE Ban Would Impact Mobile Networks in Germany, Fears German Ministry

Related Stories

Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Prototype Reportedly Listed on eBay: Details
  2. Airtel Offers Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: How to Claim
  3. ChatGPT Plus Subscription for Users in India Rolled Out by OpenAI
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving New Software Update: Here's What's New
  5. Amazfit GTR Mini Smartwatch Launched in India at This Price
  6. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  7. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  10. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, Apple, Other Tech Giants Expected to Challenge Digital Markets Act: EU Judge
  2. Meta Verified Service Now Rolls Out in the US at Monthly Charge of $11.99
  3. Huawei, ZTE Ban Would Impact Mobile Networks in Germany, Fears German Ministry
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Series Tipped To Feature 1.5K Resolution Flexible Display, 120W Fast Charging
  5. YouTube Restores Donald Trump's Account Months After Meta, Twitter Lifts Suspension on Other Social Media Sites
  6. Infinix Hot 30i Spotted On Google Play Console, Suggested to Get Unisoc T606 SoC: Report
  7. Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Use New Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Another Qualcomm Chip Tipped
  8. YouTube Music Spotted Displaying Song Credits, Detailed Info on Albums: Details
  9. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Cost Less Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.