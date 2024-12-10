Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Pixel Screenshots App Gets Gboard Suggestions, Circle to Search, and More Features With December Update

Pixel Screenshots App Gets Gboard Suggestions, Circle to Search, and More Features With December Update

The December Pixel Drop brings Circle to Search integration for the Pixel Screenshots app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 12:46 IST
Pixel Screenshots App Gets Gboard Suggestions, Circle to Search, and More Features With December Update

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Screenshots app helps analyse, organise and easily look up the information in screenshots

Highlights
  • Pixel Screenshots now integrates Gboard for text suggestions
  • Circle to Search brings partial screen screenshot saving ability
  • Users can add screenshots of passes and IDs to Google Wallet
Advertisement

Google rolled out the December Pixel Feature Drop for compatible Pixel devices last week. A notable highlight of the update is the features coming to Pixel Screenshots — the standalone screenshot management app exclusive to Google's devices. The company says it is rolling out improved integration between Gboard and the Pixel Screenshots app, enabling users to get suggestions in the keyboard app. Further, it also brings new Circle to Search capability which lets them save a part of the screen as a screenshot with a simple tap.

New Features in Pixel Screenshots App

Google detailed the new features arriving in the Pixel Screenshots app in a blog post. The Mountain View-based technology giant says Gboard will now provide movie, music, product and other text suggestions based on information gathered in screenshots. This is introduced with the new “Show suggestions from your screenshots in other apps” toggle.

9to5Google reports that this capability is not live yet, even with the latest Pixel Screenshots app version 0.24.433.15. However, strings discovered in the app's code reference this feature and its capabilities.

The December Pixel Drop also brings improved Circle to Search integration for the Pixel Screenshots app. The company claims users can now save a part of the screen as a screenshot when invoking its visual lookup on the web with the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature. Further, it gets automatic categorisation capabilities and new search filters. The latter includes options such as articles, events, promos, social media, and videos.

With the latest update, users can add boarding passes, credit cards, driver's licenses, and tickets, that they've taken screenshots of, to the Google Wallet app. It will also provide helpful suggested actions based on the information saved in screenshots. 9to5Google's report adds that there are visual tweaks too. The Share, Edit, and Reminder options have reportedly been moved to the top-right corner of the screen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel Screenshots, Google, Pixel update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
YouTube Partners NCERT to Introduce YouTube Channels for Students in 29 Languages

Related Stories

Pixel Screenshots App Gets Gboard Suggestions, Circle to Search, and More Features With December Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  2. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Camera Specs Leak via Camera FV-5 Database
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Series With 6.67-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  6. How To Apply For Pan 2.0 with QR Code Online
  7. OpenAI's AI Video Platform Sora Is Finally Here: Details
  8. OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad Rolls Out in India With These Features
  9. Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting a New Update, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  10. Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Sora AI Video Generation Model Launched; Now Available to Paid Subscribers
  2. CD Projekt Red Announces Update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077, Won't Include New Game Plus+
  3. Mahindra Renames Electric Car Amid Aviation Giant IndiGo's Trademark Challenge
  4. Pixel Screenshots App Gets Gboard Suggestions, Circle to Search, and More Features With December Update
  5. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Confirmed to Launch on December 12
  6. Google Says it Has Cracked a Quantum Computing Challenge with New Chip
  7. Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. YouTube Partners NCERT to Introduce YouTube Channels for Students in 29 Languages
  9. Realme Note 60x With IP54 Rating, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak via Camera FV-5 Database
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »