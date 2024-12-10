Google rolled out the December Pixel Feature Drop for compatible Pixel devices last week. A notable highlight of the update is the features coming to Pixel Screenshots — the standalone screenshot management app exclusive to Google's devices. The company says it is rolling out improved integration between Gboard and the Pixel Screenshots app, enabling users to get suggestions in the keyboard app. Further, it also brings new Circle to Search capability which lets them save a part of the screen as a screenshot with a simple tap.

New Features in Pixel Screenshots App

Google detailed the new features arriving in the Pixel Screenshots app in a blog post. The Mountain View-based technology giant says Gboard will now provide movie, music, product and other text suggestions based on information gathered in screenshots. This is introduced with the new “Show suggestions from your screenshots in other apps” toggle.

9to5Google reports that this capability is not live yet, even with the latest Pixel Screenshots app version 0.24.433.15. However, strings discovered in the app's code reference this feature and its capabilities.

The December Pixel Drop also brings improved Circle to Search integration for the Pixel Screenshots app. The company claims users can now save a part of the screen as a screenshot when invoking its visual lookup on the web with the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature. Further, it gets automatic categorisation capabilities and new search filters. The latter includes options such as articles, events, promos, social media, and videos.

With the latest update, users can add boarding passes, credit cards, driver's licenses, and tickets, that they've taken screenshots of, to the Google Wallet app. It will also provide helpful suggested actions based on the information saved in screenshots. 9to5Google's report adds that there are visual tweaks too. The Share, Edit, and Reminder options have reportedly been moved to the top-right corner of the screen.