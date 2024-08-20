Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google's Circle to Search Could Reportedly Integrate the New Pixel Screenshots App

Google's Circle to Search Could Reportedly Integrate the New Pixel Screenshots App

Google recently launched the Pixel Screenshots app with the Pixel 9 series.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 August 2024 15:47 IST
Google's Circle to Search Could Reportedly Integrate the New Pixel Screenshots App

Photo Credit: Google

Google Chrome for desktop is also rumoured to get a Circle-to-Search-like feature

Highlights
  • Circle to Search is said to let users save screenshots directly
  • Users will reportedly be able to start AI processing for screenshots
  • Samsung recently rolled out Circle to Search to Galaxy A series phones
Advertisement

Google launched the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 last week during its annual Made by Google event. Alongside the hardware launches, the tech giant also introduced three new apps for the Pixel smartphone. The Pixel Screenshots app became a major highlight due to its artificial intelligence (AI) feature of recalling information from stored screenshots in the device. A new report now claims that Google is working to integrate the Pixel Screenshots app with its Circle-to-Search feature.

According to a report by Android Authority, the feature was spotted in the Google app beta version 15.32.37.29.arm64. The publication found the development while conducting an APK (Android Application Package) teardown. In the new version of Circle-to-Search, a Save option reportedly appears after selecting any element on the screen.

cts screenshots app android authority assembled debug Circle to Search integration

Pixel Screenshots app integration in Circle-to-Search
Photo Credit: Android Authority/AssembleDebug

 

Tapping on the option reportedly opens a pop-up window with the text “Remember What You Find. Save to Screenshots.” The floating window is also said to explain that by tapping on Continue, the highlighted selection will be saved to screenshots.

If a user decides to go ahead with saving the screenshot, an interface of the Pixel Screenshots app opens, as per the screenshots shared by the publication. This screen details the date and time of creating the screenshot and shows an option to start AI processing on it. Allowing this will let the Screenshots app save it in its database, and the next time the user wants to look for the information in the image, they can directly do so by typing a text prompt in the app.

As per the report, users will also see an alert box in case the screenshot is enabled for AI summaries, smart actions, and searches. While users can capture screenshots normally and save them to the app, integrating the feature within Circle-to-Search is likely to save a few extra clicks.

However, do note that the rumoured feature has not been officially announced by the company. Its presence in the beta app does not ascertain that it will be released by the company as an official feature. We will only be able to say for sure if and when Google formally rolls it out to the public.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Circle to Search, Pixel Screenshots, Google, Pixel, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event
Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India

Related Stories

Google's Circle to Search Could Reportedly Integrate the New Pixel Screenshots App
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Price Range, Design Tipped
  2. Xiaomi to Launch New X Pro QLED TV Series in India on August 27
  3. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Motorola Razr 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Acer Nitro V 16 With GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Launched in India
  6. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Light Strip Design
  7. Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch to Take Place Next Week
  8. Oppo A3 5G Debuts in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera at This Price
  9. Honor 200 Review: Perfect Balance of Style and Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 13 5G Series to Launch in India on August 29; Teased to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series Reportedly Support Qi2 Wireless Charging Technology but There Is a Catch
  3. Vivo T3 Pro 5G to Launch in India on August 27; Design Teased
  4. Google's Circle to Search Could Reportedly Integrate the New Pixel Screenshots App
  5. Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event
  6. Final Fantasy XVI Sets September Release Date on PC, Pre-Orders and Free Demo Now Live
  7. Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India
  8. Apple Podcasts Web App Now Available on Desktop With Up Next, Saved Library and More Features
  9. Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »