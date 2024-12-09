Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date Set For December 16; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date Set For December 16; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Lava Blaze Duo will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 December 2024 18:56 IST
Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date Set For December 16; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze Duo will feature a 1.58-inch secondary screen on the rear panel

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Duo will get a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED main display
  • The handset will be equipped with a 64-megapixel main rear camera
  • The Lava Blaze Duo will support 33W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Lava Blaze Duo will be unveiled in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of the handset and revealed the design, colour options and key features of the handset. The RAM variants of the upcoming smartphone have been confirmed alongside the main display, camera, chipset, battery and OS details. It will come with a secondary display placed on the rear panel, similar to the design of the Lava Agni 3 model, which was launched in India in October. 

Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date

The Lava Blaze Duo will launch in India on December 16 at 12pm IST, an Amazon microsite has revealed. This suggests that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site. It will be offered in two colourways — Arctic White and Celestial Blue. 

The design of the Lava Blaze Duo shows that the handset will come with dual displays, including a smaller, rectangular secondary screen on the rear panel. It is similar to the design of the Lava Agni 3, which launched with a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen alongside a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K main AMOLED display.

Lava Blaze Duo Specifications, Features

The Lava Blaze Duo will be equipped with a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the back, it will carry a 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED screen. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 5G chipset, which is said to have an AnTuTu score of more than 5,00,000.

The Amazon listing suggests that the Lava Blaze Duo will support 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. These variants can support an additional 6GB and 8GB of virtual RAM expansion, respectively. The handset is confirmed to support 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone will run on ‎Android 14-based UI out-of-the-box. It is confirmed to upgrade to Android 15.

For optics, the Lava Blaze Duo will include a 64-megapixel main rear camera sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Blaze Duo, Lava Blaze Duo India launch, Lava Blaze Duo specifications, Lava Blaze Duo features, Lava Agni 3, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 With AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 CPU Launched in India
Cardano Foundation Partners Dubai-Based SEE Institute to Introduce Diploma in Sustainable Blockchain  
Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date Set For December 16; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 5G Series With 6.67-Inch Display Launched in India
  2. New Honor GT Products Set to Launch on December 16; Phone Design Teased
  3. Samsung Could Offer RAM Upgrade With Higher Variants of Galaxy S25 Ultra
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Debuts in India
  5. Poco Reveals Key Specs of M7 Pro 5G and C75 5G Ahead of India Launch
  6. OnePlus Ace 5 Display Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. How To Apply For Pan 2.0 with QR Code Online
  8. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Explore Moon as Vantage Point for Space Studies: Report
  2. Robots Learn New Skills to Tackle Real-World Tasks with WildLMa Framework
  3. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Made Available to All X Users: How to Access the Chatbot
  4. Apple’s HomePod Tipped to Come With 6 or 7 Inch OLED Display
  5. Scientists in Japan Create Sustainable Hydrogen Fuel from Water and Sunlight
  6. Cardano Foundation Partners Dubai-Based SEE Institute to Introduce Diploma in Sustainable Blockchain  
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Series Could See a Price Hike Due to Costlier TSMC’s 2nm Chips
  8. Scientists Discover New Triassic Reptile with Unique Teeth in England
  9. Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date Set For December 16; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  10. OpenAI Reportedly Considering Removing ‘AGI Clause’ From the Microsoft Agreement to Gain Investments
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »