YouTube has partnered with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to provide access to educational materials for students in India. The organisation will work with the Alphabet-owned video streaming platform to launch new channels that will provide access to content tailored for students from grade 1 to grade 12. Meanwhile, YouTube will also work with the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) to provide access to credentialed courses, with the option to receive an IIT certification.

Google and NCERT to Include Support for Indian Sign Language for Improved Accessibility

The video streaming platform says that it is working with the NCERT to launch multiple YouTube channels in India, that is designed to expand access to learning to remote parts of the country. The NCERT will introduce channels that are "aligned to the curriculum of grades 1 to 12," according to the company.

Google says that these new channels being developed by the NCERT will be available in 29 Indian languages — the company has yet to provide a list of these languages. The content will also be available in Indian Sign Language, which should make the content more accessible to students with disabilities. The company says that the channels will be available in India "over the coming months".

NPTEL Offers Courses, Certification for Those Outside IIT System

Admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are limited to top ranking students in India, but these institutes are providing access to knowledge to those outside the IIT system. YouTube has partnered with the NPTEL to introduce 50 credentialed courses in the country.

NPTEL courses that are currently available on YouTube

Photo Credit: YouTube

According to the company, the NPTEL's courses will cover several subjects, including literature, pure sciences, sports psychology — even rocket propulsion. These courses will be available to all users, via the NPTEL's channels on YouTube.

After viewing these courses, users can also complete an online certification, which will grant them a certification from the IITs, according to the company. This will be available via the NPTEL-SWAYAM website, which is operated by the NPTEL and the Ministry of Education (MoE).