Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G35 5G ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 12:11 IST
Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G35 5G comes in Guava Red, Leaf Green and Midnight Black shades

Highlights
  • Moto G35 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Motorola packs Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers in the phone
  • The Moto G35 5G supports 20W wired charging
Moto G35 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The handset is equipped with a Unisoc T760 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Notably, the Moto G35 5G was initially introduced alongside the Moto G55 in August in select European markets. The company has yet to confirm the arrival of the Moto G55 in India.

Moto G35 5G Price in India, Colour Options

Moto G35 5G price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option. It is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the official Motorola India store. The phone is offered in Guava Red, Leaf Green, and Midnight Black colourways.

Moto G35 5G Specifications, Features

The Moto G35 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with support for Vision Booster and Night Vision Mode. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T760 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It runs on Android 14-based Hello UI skin on top.

For optics, the Moto G35 5G has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel quad-pixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Motorola has included Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers in the Moto G35 5G. It has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance and comes with a vegan leather finish. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with proximity, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and e-compass sensors as well.

The Moto G35 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging. Connectivity options of the handset include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 166.29 x 75.98 x 7.79mm in size and weighs 185g.

Comments

Further reading: Moto G35 5G, Moto G35 5G India launch, Moto G35 5G price in India, Moto G35 5G Specifications, Moto G35 5G features, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
