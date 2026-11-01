Reddit is gearing up to make logins mandatory for accessing most of its content. The social media platform's CEO, Steve Huffman, outlined plans to mandate sign-ins on Friday. The company, which has allowed people to browse most of its content without creating an account, will initially test the logged-in-only experience ⁠in select markets outside the US. With this move, the company aims to personalise content recommendations and increase ad income. The change will also limit unauthorised data scraping.

Reddit to Introduce Mandatory Login Requirement for Users

In a post shared on Reddit, CEO Steve Huffman announced that the platform is moving to a logged-in browsing experience. Huffman says personalisation is crucial for Reddit and offering a more relevant experience requires users to sign in.

For more than two decades, Reddit allowed logged-out access to most of the content. The platform will implement a primarily logged-in experience and the CEO says it will help Reddit to personalise content suggestions, improve ad business. Huffman insisted that Reddit doesn't want to know anything about a user's real-world identity. He assured that changes are said to be in line with safety regulations.

The CEO says requiring users to log in will help Reddit recommend relevant communities, voting, commenting, discussions and content based on their interests. Reddit will start testing the new login requirement in selected markets outside the US over the coming months. The social media website has not yet revealed which countries will be included in the initial testing phase.

Huffman highlighted that the Reddit Home page will be available without an account. Visitors arriving through external search sources and links will be able to see the discussion. Reddit's proposed login policy is also intended to address unauthorised data collection. Huffman said that most unauthorised access to Reddit's content comes from visitors who browse the platform without signing in, including automated web scrapers.

By restricting access, the company believes that it would be harder for third parties to collect Reddit posts and discussions without permission. The change could also benefit Reddit's advertising business.

Huffman confirmed that it is being rebuilt and is re-releasing incognito mode in the app. "When this is on, it's truly private. You can browse and search Reddit without affecting your logged-in account," he added.