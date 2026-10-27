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New iPad Mini (2026) vs iPad Mini (2024): What's New

The new iPad mini starts at Rs. 33,000 more than its predecessor did at launch.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 14:55 IST
New iPad Mini (2026) vs iPad Mini (2024): What's New

iPad Mini (2026) (left) vs iPad Mini (2024) (right)

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Highlights
  • The iPad mini (2026) features an 8.5-inch OLED display
  • The new iPad mini adds Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0
  • Apple adds an IP67 rating to the iPad mini (2026)
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Apple's iPad mini (2026) brings several changes over the iPad mini (2024), most notably an OLED display and the new A20 Pro chip. The older model has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and an A17 Pro processor, while both tablets offer up to 512GB of storage. The latest model also supports faster charging, newer wireless standards and a landscape-oriented front camera. Here's how the two iPad mini models compare in terms of specifications, features and price.

iPad Mini (2026) vs iPad Mini (2024): Specifications at a Glance

Specifications iPad mini (2026) iPad mini (2024)
Display 8.5-inch OLED 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS
Resolution 2,316 x 1,512 pixels 2,266 x 1,488 pixels
Peak brightness Up to 1,200 nits Up to 500 nits
Processor Apple A20 Pro Apple A17 Pro
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Rear camera 12-megapixel Wide 12-megapixel Wide
Front camera 12-megapixel Center Stage, landscape-oriented 12-megapixel Ultra Wide with Center Stage
Battery 18.9Wh 19.3Wh
Charging 35W wired fast charging Charging speed not specified
Operating system iPadOS 27 iPadOS 18
Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Cellular connectivity C2 modem, eSIM 5G, 4G LTE, GPS
Water resistance IP67 Not specified
Colours Midnight, Starlight Blue, Purple, Space Grey, Starlight

iPad Mini (2026) vs iPad Mini (2024): Price in India, Availability

iPad Mini (2026): The iPad mini (2026) starts at Rs. 82,900 in India for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant costs Rs. 1,00,900. If you're eligible for Apple's education savings, you can get the tablet starting at Rs. 76,900. It comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options, with Midnight and Starlight colour choices.

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Pre-orders open on October 28 through Apple's India website and the Apple Store app. The tablet will be available to buy from November 6 at Apple Stores and authorised resellers across India.

iPad Mini (2024): When it launched in India, the iPad mini (2024) started at Rs. 49,900 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular version cost Rs. 64,900. The 256GB models were priced at Rs. 59,900 for Wi-Fi and Rs. 74,900 for Cellular, while the 512GB variants cost Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. Apple offered the tablet in Blue, Purple, Space Grey and Starlight finishes.

The new iPad mini starts at Rs. 33,000 more than its predecessor did at launch. The new features could explain some of the increase, but memory and storage chips have also become more expensive as AI data centres drive up demand. That could be another reason for the higher price, although Apple hasn't confirmed whether rising chip costs played a part.

iPad Mini (2026) vs iPad Mini (2024): Display, Software

iPad Mini (2026): The iPad mini (2026) has an 8.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,316 x 1,512 pixels and peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It supports P3 wide colour and comes with an optional nano-texture finish to reduce glare.

The tablet runs iPadOS 27 and supports Apple's latest Apple Intelligence features and Siri AI.

iPad Mini (2024): The iPad mini (2024) has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a resolution of 2,266 x 1,488 pixels and peak brightness of 500 nits. It supports the P3 colour gamut and works with the Apple Pencil Pro. The tablet runs iPadOS 18 and supports Apple Intelligence features.

The newer iPad mini (2026) has a larger, brighter OLED screen, along with an optional nano-texture finish to reduce glare. It also offers more headroom for viewing content in brightly lit environments, with peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits compared to 500 nits on the older model.

iPad Mini (2026) vs iPad Mini (2024): Processor, Battery

iPad Mini (2026): The iPad mini (2026) is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process. It has a 7-core GPU, with Neural Accelerators built into each core. The 128GB and 256GB models have a five-core CPU, while the 512GB version gets a six-core CPU. Apple says the new chip can deliver up to 4.5 times faster AI performance, 2.7 times faster graphics and 60 percent faster multithreaded CPU performance than the previous generation.

Battery capacity is slightly lower this time around, at 18.9Wh, but Apple still claims up to 10 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also supports 35W wired charging, so you can top it up faster. It also gets an Acoustic Display system, which uses specially designed woofers and tweeters tucked between the glass and aluminium enclosure to play sound through the screen.

iPad Mini (2024): The iPad mini (2024) uses Apple's A17 Pro chip, with a six-core CPU and a five-core GPU. The CPU has two performance cores and four efficiency cores. Apple hasn't shared how much RAM the tablet has, so there's no direct comparison on that front.

It has a slightly bigger 19.3Wh battery. Apple says the Wi-Fi model can last up to 10 hours while browsing the web or watching videos, while the cellular version offers up to nine hours. The company hasn't specified its charging speed.

On paper, both tablets can manage up to 10 hours of video playback over Wi-Fi. The newer model has a smaller battery, but it supports 35W charging and comes with a more powerful chip. How much of a difference that makes in everyday use will depend on what you're doing, whether that's watching videos, playing games or using AI features.

iPad Mini (2026) vs iPad Mini (2024): Cameras, Connectivity

iPad Mini (2026): The iPad mini (2026) keeps the 12-megapixel Wide rear camera, with Smart HDR 4 and support for 4K video recording at up to 60fps. The front camera is also 12 megapixels, but it sits along the landscape edge of the tablet, making it better suited to video calls when the iPad is held horizontally.

Connectivity gets an upgrade, too. The new model supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, along with Apple's N1 wireless networking chip. If you opt for the cellular version, you also get Apple's C2 modem, which the company says can deliver up to 50 percent faster cellular data speeds than the previous generation. Cellular models support eSIM.

The tablet measures 195.3 x 132.6 x 5.4mm and weighs 255g for the Wi-Fi model or 263g for the cellular version. It also gets an IP67 rating, making it the first iPad in Apple's lineup to offer this level of protection against dust and water.

iPad Mini (2024): The iPad mini (2024) also has a 12-megapixel Wide rear camera, with an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus and Smart HDR 4. It can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps, as well as 1080p slow-motion videos at up to 240fps.

Up front, there's a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with an f/2.4 aperture and Center Stage support. It can record 1080p video at up to 60fps. The tablet also has stereo speakers and two microphones.

For connectivity, the older model supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The cellular version adds 5G, 4G LTE and GPS. You also get a USB Type-C port with USB 3.0 speeds, which supports charging and DisplayPort video output at up to 4K resolution and 60fps.

Both tablets have a 12-megapixel rear camera, so the newer model doesn't bring a change in resolution. The front camera's landscape positioning and the move to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 are more noticeable upgrades. The iPad mini (2026) also adds an IP67 rating, something Apple didn't specify for the 2024 model.

iPad Mini (2026) vs iPad Mini (2024): Which Should You Buy?

The iPad mini (2026) makes the most sense if you want an OLED display, better performance and newer features such as Wi-Fi 7, 35W charging and IP67 protection. These upgrades come at a higher price, though, so it's worth considering how much you'll actually use them.

The iPad mini (2024) remains a solid option for everyday use, with its A17 Pro chip, Apple Pencil Pro support and 4K video recording. If you can find it at a discount, it could offer better value, particularly if you don't need the newer model's display and connectivity upgrades.

For existing iPad mini (2024) owners, the upgrade is harder to justify unless the OLED screen or improved performance is a priority.

FAQs

1. What is the price difference between the two iPad mini models in India?

The iPad mini (2026) starts at Rs. 82,900, compared with Rs. 49,900 for the 2024 model at launch, a difference of Rs. 33,000.

2. Do both iPad mini models offer the same battery life?

Yes. Apple claims up to 10 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi for both models. Only the 2026 model specifies 35W charging support.

3. Do both iPad mini models support Apple Intelligence?

Yes. Both support Apple Intelligence, with the 2026 model running iPadOS 27 and the 2024 model running iPadOS 18.

iPad mini (2026) vs Apple iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi comparison
  iPad mini (2026)
iPad mini (2026)
Apple iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi
Apple iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi
Key Specs
Display8.50-inch8.30-inch
ProcessorA20 ProA17 Pro
Front Camera12-megapixel + No12-megapixel + No
Resolution2316x1512 pixels1448x2266 pixels
OSiPadOS 27iPadOS 18
Storage128GB128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + No12-megapixel + No
GENERAL
BrandAppleApple
ModeliPad mini (2026)iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi
Release dateOctober 26, 2026October 15, 2024
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)195.30 x 132.60 x 5.40195.40 x 134.80 x 6.30
Weight (g)255.00293.00
Removable batteryNoNo
ColoursMidnight, StarlightBlue, Purple, Space Grey, Starlight
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)8.508.30
Resolution2316x1512 pixels1448x2266 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-326
HARDWARE
Processornumber_of_cores_5hexa-core
Processor makeA20 ProA17 Pro
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel + No12-megapixel + No
Front camera12-megapixel + No12-megapixel + No
Rear flash-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiPadOS 27iPadOS 18
CONNECTIVITY
USB Type-CYesYes
BluetoothYesYes
Bluetooth version6.005.30
SENSORS
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
BarometerYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Comments

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Further reading: Apple, iPad mini 2026, iPad mini 2024, Apple iPad mini, iPad mini comparison, iPad mini price in India, iPad mini specifications, A20 Pro chip, A17 Pro chip, OLED display, Apple tablets, iPadOS 27
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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