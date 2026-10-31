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Best Value for Money Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India

Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 offer a range of features, from high-refresh-rate displays and large batteries to versatile cameras and long-term software support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 October 2026 19:00 IST
Best Value for Money Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 in India

Nothing Phone (4b) (pictured) features a customisable rear Glyph Bar

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Highlights
  • Poco X8 5G packs a 9,000mAh battery and a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Redmi Note 17 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery and a 120Hz display
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 5G promises six years of security updates
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A budget of Rs. 30,000 can get you a smartphone with a good display, capable cameras and enough battery capacity to last through a busy day. However, not every phone offers the same balance of features, and spending closer to the upper limit does not necessarily mean getting the best overall experience. Some models stand out for their battery life, while others offer better software support or more versatile cameras.

Best Value for Money Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 in India

We have picked five smartphones under Rs. 30,000 in India and looked at what each brings to the table, along with the compromises worth considering before you buy.

Poco X8 5G

The Poco X8 5G puts a lot of emphasis on battery life and durability, alongside a display designed for watching videos and gaming. Its 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, with peak brightness reaching 3,500 nits. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset with an Adreno GPU and LPDDR4X RAM.

Its 9,000mAh battery supports 67W wired fast charging, while 22.5W reverse charging lets you power other devices. For photography, you get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. The Poco X8 5G also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Poco X8 5G Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: LPDDR4X RAM and onboard storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 2-megapixel depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel
  • Battery: 9,000mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired, 22.5W wired reverse charging
  • Software: Android 16-based HyperOS 3

Poco X8 5G Price in India

The Poco X8 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India for the base variant. It comes in Black, Fiery Orange, and Frost White colourways.

Nothing Phone (4b)

The Nothing Phone (4b) has a few features that set it apart, particularly its rear Glyph Bar, which uses customisable lighting zones for notifications and other functions. It sports a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,000 nits.Nothing phone 4b first look3

The handset runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and has a vapour chamber cooling system to help manage heat. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilisation, along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Nothing has also committed to three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Nothing Phone (4b) Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS and EIS + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired, 7.5W wired reverse charging
  • Software: Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1

Nothing Phone (4b) Price in India

The Nothing Phone (4b) starts at Rs. 29,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is also available in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB configurations. The phone is sold in Black, Blue, and White finishes.

Redmi Note 17 5G

The Redmi Note 17 5G stands out with its 8,000mAh battery and 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, both of which should appeal to users who prefer a larger phone for everyday use. The display offers Full-HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. For performance, Redmi has opted for the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. If that's not enough space, you can add a microSD card of up to 2TB.redmi note 17 slim heavy design gadgets 360

The phone keeps its camera setup simple, with a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Its 8,000mAh battery supports 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging, so it can also be used to top up other devices.

Redmi Note 17 5G Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary camera + secondary sensor
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 8,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 22.5W wired reverse charging
  • Software: Android 16-based HyperOS 3

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 30,999 and falls outside the Rs. 30,000 budget. Buyers can get the phone in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography, the phone has a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Its 6,000mAh battery supports 45W wired fast charging and bypass charging. Samsung has also promised six OS upgrades and six years of security updates, which should help keep the phone up to date for longer.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • RAM and Storage: LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 5-megapixel ultrawide + 2-megapixel macro
  • Front Camera: 12-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired fast charging, bypass charging
  • Software: Android 16-based One UI 8.5

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is available in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red, with the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 26,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite pairs a high-refresh-rate display with a 7,000mAh battery, making it an option to consider if you want a phone that can handle long days of use. Its 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen offers a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, alongside an ARM Mali-G615 GPU and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.oneplus nord ce 6 lite fi main 1

To keep temperatures in check during demanding tasks, OnePlus has fitted the phone with a vapour chamber cooling system covering 21,683 sq mm. The phone is also rated IP64 for dust and splash resistance and carries MIL-STD-810H certification. Its 7,000mAh battery supports 45W wired fast charging, along with 10W reverse charging for powering other devices.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 2-megapixel secondary
  • Front Camera: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 10W wired reverse charging
  • Software: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

You can get the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite in Hyper Black or Vivid Mint, with the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs. 20,999. The 8GB RAM variant costs Rs. 22,999 with 128GB storage, or Rs. 25,999 if you want 256GB.

FAQs

1. Which phone under Rs. 30,000 has the largest battery?

The Poco X8 5G has the largest battery among these five phones, with a 9,000mAh capacity.

2. Which smartphone on this list has the highest display refresh rate?

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

3. Which smartphone under Rs. 30,000 offers the longest software support?

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The Poco X8 5G and Redmi Note 17 5G also promise six years of security updates.

Redmi Note 17 5G

Redmi Note 17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and punchy OLED display
  • IP65-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy, two-handed design
  • Software interface stutters randomly
  • Plenty of presintalled apps and games
  • Poor GPU performance
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Single 128GB storage variant
  • Hybrid SIM card tray for SD card expansion
  • Maximum 1080p 30 fps video recording
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 5G review
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Black variant looks really nice
  • Clean, fluid OxygenOS experience
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • LCD panel lacks the punch of AMOLED rivals
  • Average outdoor legibility
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Smartphones Under Rs 30000, Best Smartphones, Best Phones Under Rs 30000, Poco X8 5G, Nothing Phone 4b, Redmi Note 17 5G, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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