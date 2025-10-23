Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Reddit Sues Perplexity for Scraping Data to Train AI System

Reddit Sues Perplexity for Scraping Data to Train AI System

Reddit said it sent Perplexity a cease-and-desist letter last year, after which it "increased the volume of citations to Reddit forty-fold."

By Reuters | Updated: 23 October 2025 11:09 IST
Reddit Sues Perplexity for Scraping Data to Train AI System

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reddit features thousands of interest-based "subreddit" web communities

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Reddit has sued Perplexity and three other firms
  • The firms have been accused of unlawfully scraping Reddit's data
  • Reddit's lawsuit against Anthropic is still ongoing
Advertisement

Social media platform Reddit sued artificial intelligence startup Perplexity in New York federal court on Wednesday, accusing it and three other companies of unlawfully scraping its data to train Perplexity's AI-based search engine.

Reddit said in the complaint that the data-scraping companies circumvented its data protection measures in order to steal data that Perplexity "desperately needs" to power its "answer engine" system.

The case is one of many filed by content owners against tech companies over the alleged misuse of their copyrighted material to train AI systems. Reddit filed a similar lawsuit against AI startup Anthropic in June that is still ongoing.

"Our approach remains principled and responsible as we provide factual answers with accurate AI, and we will not tolerate threats against openness and the public interest," Perplexity said in a statement.

"AI companies are locked in an arms race for quality human content - and that pressure has fueled an industrial-scale 'data laundering' economy," Reddit chief legal officer Ben Lee said in a statement.

Reddit, which features thousands of interest-based "subreddit" web communities, said in the lawsuit that it is the most commonly cited source for AI-generated answers to user questions. It has licensed its content to Google, OpenAI and others for their AI training.

Reddit said that Lithuania-based Oxylabs, Russia-based AWMProxy and Texas-based SerpApi scraped Reddit data from billions of search results without permission and that Perplexity, which does not have a license to use Reddit content, worked with at least one of the data-scraping companies to obtain Reddit material.

"We strongly disagree with Reddit's allegations and intend to vigorously defend ourselves in court," a SerpApi spokesperson said. Oxylabs said in a statement that it was "shocked and disappointed by this news, as Reddit has made no attempt to speak with us directly," and that it would also defend itself against the allegations.

AWMProxy could not be reached for comment.

Reddit said it sent Perplexity a cease-and-desist letter last year, after which it "increased the volume of citations to Reddit forty-fold."

Reddit asked the court for unspecified monetary damages and an order blocking Perplexity from using its data.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Reddit, Perplexity
Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon

Related Stories

Reddit Sues Perplexity for Scraping Data to Train AI System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioSaavn Announces 'Limited-Time' Annual Plan: Price, Benefits
  2. iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  4. OnePlus 15 Price Leaked; Could Be Cheaper Than its Predecessor at Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Launch
  6. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 40,000 in India
  8. OnePlus 15 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of October 27 Launch
  9. Amazon Launches AI Glasses for Delivery Associates With Heads-Up Display
  10. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Store Now Sells Pixel Buds 2a, Buds Pro 2 Components in India and Other Markets for Easy Replacement
  2. Apple Co-Founder and Godfathers of AI Have Signed a Letter Asking for Ban on Superintelligence
  3. OnePlus Smartphone With 8,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip Leaked; Could Join OnePlus Ace 6 Series
  4. Amazon AI Glasses for Delivery Associates Launched With Heads-Up Display, Navigation: Specifications, Features
  5. Reddit Sues Perplexity for Scraping Data to Train AI System
  6. Vivo X300 Series Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  7. iQOO 15 Microsite Confirms Availability on Amazon, India Launch Timeline
  8. Oppo A6 4G Listed on NBTC Website; Oppo A6x Reportedly Bags SIRIM Certification
  9. Redmi K90 Pro Max Champion Edition Teased in Partnership With Lamborghini Squadra Corse
  10. OnePlus Ace 6 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of China Launch; Teased to Pack 7,800mAh Battery, 120W Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »