Oppo is preparing to expand its product lineup in China, with the Reno 17 series set to arrive alongside other devices in the coming weeks. The company has opened pre-orders for its upcoming smartphones and teased the Oppo Pad Air 6 and Oppo Watch 5 on its Chinese website. While Oppo has yet to reveal detailed specifications or confirm launch dates for all three products, a recent report has shed light on the expected features of the Reno 17 Pro.

Oppo Reno 17 Series Launch Details

Oppo has started taking pre-orders for the Reno 17 series in China, with the phones set to launch in November, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. Interested customers who place an order early could also walk away with surprise gifts.

The teaser image shows an Oppo Reno 17 series model with a curved display, slim bezels and rounded corners. The power and volume buttons sit along the right edge, while the image leaves the rear design under wraps.

The Oppo Pad Air 6 and Oppo Watch 5 have also appeared on the company's Chinese website, hinting that both products could join the Reno 17 series in its upcoming announcements. Oppo has yet to reveal when it will launch or share any details about its features.

The Oppo Reno 17 lineup may include a Pro variant. The purported Oppo Reno 17 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K flat OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset and a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor and two 50-megapixel cameras for ultra-wide and telephoto shots. It may also carry a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging, a metal frame and an IP69 dust and water-resistance rating.

A tipster recently suggested that Oppo will bring only the Reno 17 and Reno 17c models to India, with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Dimensity 7300 chipsets, respectively. The standard Reno 17 5G has also appeared on Thailand's NBTC website under model number CPH2975. The series is likely to ship with Android 17-based ColorOS 17 before reaching India in early January 2027.

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