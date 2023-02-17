Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Now Has 750 Million Monthly Active Users Globally, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says

Snapchat Now Has 750 Million Monthly Active Users Globally, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says

Snapchat recently revealed that it expected current quarter revenue to drop by as much as 10 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 February 2023 10:58 IST
Snapchat Now Has 750 Million Monthly Active Users Globally, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says

Snapchat was the first of the major digital advertising platforms to report fourth-quarter results

Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said Thursday the company's photo messaging app Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users, while speaking during an investor presentation.

Last month, Snapchat reported dismal quarterly earnings, revealing that current quarter revenue could decline by as much as 10 percent, as the social platform struggles with weak advertising demand.

The owner of photo messaging app Snapchat was the first of the major digital advertising platforms to report fourth-quarter results, which provides an early clue for platforms like Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google.

In a letter to investors, Snap said a weakening economy, increased competition from other social media platforms and "platform policy changes" continued to hurt its business in the fourth quarter.

Apple began rolling out privacy changes on iPhones in 2021 that have limited advertisers' ability to collect data for targeted advertising.

Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said during a conference call with analysts that the company is working to improve its ability to measure and boost the effectiveness of its ads, but it would take time for the investments to translate into higher revenue.

Snap's net loss was $288 million (roughly Rs. 2,350 crores) during the quarter, down from net income of $23 million (roughly Rs. 190 crores) the previous year. Revenue for the fourth quarter that ended December 31 was $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 1,06,000 crore), flat from the prior-year quarter and in line with analyst expectations.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at a affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snap
Google, Twitter, Meta Publish Monthly Active Users in EU, Will Face Stricter Content Rules
Featured video of the day
How Coughing Into Your Smartphone Can Tell You About Lung Health

Related Stories

Snapchat Now Has 750 Million Monthly Active Users Globally, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  2. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  5. Here’s What iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Design Renders, Live Image Show
  6. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Confirmed to Go on Sale via Amazon: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Design Render With USB Type-C Port Leaked, Alleged Live Image Also Surfaces
  3. Instagram to Roll Out New Broadcast Chat Feature ‘Channels’, Will Be Available on Messenger, Facebook
  4. Lamborghini Gears Up to Revisit its Huracán STO Model in NFT Avatar: Details Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series Specifications Tipped; Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Could Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera
  6. BTC, ETH and Majority Altcoins Hit With Losses, Market Maintains Constant Fluctuations
  7. Elon Musk Shuts Two Twitter India Offices Months After Firing Over 90 Percent of Staff in India: Report
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Stable Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Users
  9. Snapchat Now Has 750 Million Monthly Active Users Globally, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says
  10. John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves Befriends a New Dog Amidst His Revenge Against the High Table
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.