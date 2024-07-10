Technology News
  • Spotify for Podcasters App Introduces Comments Feature, Enabling Deeper Engagement With Listeners

Spotify for Podcasters App Introduces Comments Feature, Enabling Deeper Engagement With Listeners

Spotify says this new feature is built upon another interactive feature - Q&A - which the streaming service introduced in 2021.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 18:07 IST
Spotify for Podcasters App Introduces Comments Feature, Enabling Deeper Engagement With Listeners

Photo Credit: Spotify

In addition to Comments, the Spotify for Podcasters app has been revamped with new features

Highlights
  • Spotify for Podcasters app introduced a new feature called Comments
  • Podcaster can choose to like, reply or block comments on episodes
  • The app has also been revamped and it now offers detailed metrics
Spotify for Podcasters – the all-in-one podcasting platform – introduced a new ‘Comments' feature on Tuesday. This interactive feature is said to allow listeners to post comments on podcasts and receive replies from podcasters, enabling more engagement. Alongside Comments, the app has also been revamped and it now delivers real-time performance updates for podcasts alongside notifications when a particular podcast lands on a Spotify chart. This development comes a month after the music streaming platform raised prices for its subscription plans in the US for the second time in 12 months.

Comments on Spotify for Podcasters

In a blog post, Spotify detailed the new Comments feature along with the other additions coming to the Spotify for Podcasters app. This new feature is said to build upon the Q&A feature which the streaming service introduced in 2021. It aims to make engaging with listeners easier by giving them the ability to comment on podcasts.

The podcaster can choose to reply to a comment, choose which ones appear during live episodes by approving them, or turn them off for specific episodes or the show in its entirety. According to Spotify, users will receive a notification whenever a podcaster likes and replies to their comments. Alternatively, the podcaster can also choose to delete comments and block the user.

In addition to Comments, the Spotify for Podcasters app has been revamped. It is now claimed to offer detailed analytics for shows, enabling the podcaster to track the performance of specific episodes. Furthermore, it is also said to introduce audience insights. Podcasters can now see places where their shows are performing, as per Spotify.

The Comments feature is now said to be available on the Spotify for Podcasters app. However, the arrival of the Comments feature spells bad news for Q&A as it is sunsetting the feature, but existing content can still be displayed on the episodes page.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Spotify for Podcasters, Spotify
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Spotify for Podcasters App Introduces Comments Feature, Enabling Deeper Engagement With Listeners
