Spotify for Podcasters – the all-in-one podcasting platform – introduced a new ‘Comments' feature on Tuesday. This interactive feature is said to allow listeners to post comments on podcasts and receive replies from podcasters, enabling more engagement. Alongside Comments, the app has also been revamped and it now delivers real-time performance updates for podcasts alongside notifications when a particular podcast lands on a Spotify chart. This development comes a month after the music streaming platform raised prices for its subscription plans in the US for the second time in 12 months.

In a blog post, Spotify detailed the new Comments feature along with the other additions coming to the Spotify for Podcasters app. This new feature is said to build upon the Q&A feature which the streaming service introduced in 2021. It aims to make engaging with listeners easier by giving them the ability to comment on podcasts.

The podcaster can choose to reply to a comment, choose which ones appear during live episodes by approving them, or turn them off for specific episodes or the show in its entirety. According to Spotify, users will receive a notification whenever a podcaster likes and replies to their comments. Alternatively, the podcaster can also choose to delete comments and block the user.

In addition to Comments, the Spotify for Podcasters app has been revamped. It is now claimed to offer detailed analytics for shows, enabling the podcaster to track the performance of specific episodes. Furthermore, it is also said to introduce audience insights. Podcasters can now see places where their shows are performing, as per Spotify.

The Comments feature is now said to be available on the Spotify for Podcasters app. However, the arrival of the Comments feature spells bad news for Q&A as it is sunsetting the feature, but existing content can still be displayed on the episodes page.

