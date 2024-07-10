Apple is adding three new games to its game subscription service, Apple Arcade, next month. The titles include Roguelike survival RPG Vampire Survivors+, level-based runner Temple Run: Legends and Apple Vision Pro spatial title Castle Crumble. Temple Run: Legends and Vampire Survivors+ will be added to the service August 1, while the Vision Pro title will arrive later on August 29, the iPhone maker announced Tuesday. Here's a look at all three games coming to Apple Arcade in August:

Temple Run: Legends

Temple Run: Legends, the first level-based runner in the popular Temple Run franchise, is launching exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game brings new gameplay modes and challenges on top of the classic infinite run mode. Players can run, swim and jump across 500 levels in the story mode. Temple Run: Legends also features diverse environments and an all-new cast of characters.

Temple Run: Legends will feature over 500 levels

Photo Credit: Apple

Vampires Survivors+

Vampires Survivors, the hit Roguelike survival RPG from Poncle, was first released on Mac, Windows, Xbox consoles mobile platforms in 2022. The game is already available to play on iOS, but Apple Arcade is bringing the ad-free version of the game next month. Vampires Survivors is deceptively simple, both in its gameplay and pixel-style visuals, but its addictive loop of vanquishing creatures and demons as you try out different characters and weapons never gets old. The game also comes with a multiplayer mode where up to four players can play together on the same device by connecting their game controllers.

Vampire Survivors launched in 2022

Photo Credit: Poncle

Castle Crumble

Apple is expanding its games library for its expensive mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. True to its name, Castle Crumble, a spatial title, will let players tear apart castles with gestures. With swipes and flicks of their fingers, players can indulge in physics-based destruction and solve puzzles. The game features diverse biomes, packed with enemy forts. Players can use gestures to target the weak points of castles and use the tools at their disposal to bring them down, right in their living room.

Temple Run: Legends and Vampire Survivors+ will arrive on Apple Arcade on August 1, while Castle Crumble can be played on the Vision Pro starting August 29. All three games will be available to Apple Arcade subscribers at no additional cost. The Apple game subscription service, which now boasts of over 200 titles, costs Rs. 99 a month.

