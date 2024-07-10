Technology News
  Apple Arcade Adds Temple Run: Legends, Vampire Survivors+ and a Vision Pro Spatial Title in August

Apple Arcade Adds Temple Run: Legends, Vampire Survivors+ and a Vision Pro Spatial Title in August

Temple Run: Legends and Vampire Survivors+ will be added to the service August 1.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 July 2024 16:13 IST
Apple Arcade Adds Temple Run: Legends, Vampire Survivors+ and a Vision Pro Spatial Title in August

Photo Credit: Apple

Temple Run: Legends is launching exclusively on Apple Arcade

Apple is adding three new games to its game subscription service, Apple Arcade, next month. The titles include Roguelike survival RPG Vampire Survivors+, level-based runner Temple Run: Legends and Apple Vision Pro spatial title Castle Crumble. Temple Run: Legends and Vampire Survivors+ will be added to the service August 1, while the Vision Pro title will arrive later on August 29, the iPhone maker announced Tuesday. Here's a look at all three games coming to Apple Arcade in August:

Temple Run: Legends

Temple Run: Legends, the first level-based runner in the popular Temple Run franchise, is launching exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game brings new gameplay modes and challenges on top of the classic infinite run mode. Players can run, swim and jump across 500 levels in the story mode. Temple Run: Legends also features diverse environments and an all-new cast of characters.

Apple Arcade Temple Run Legends 1 apple arcade

Temple Run: Legends will feature over 500 levels
Photo Credit: Apple

Vampires Survivors+

Vampires Survivors, the hit Roguelike survival RPG from Poncle, was first released on Mac, Windows, Xbox consoles mobile platforms in 2022. The game is already available to play on iOS, but Apple Arcade is bringing the ad-free version of the game next month. Vampires Survivors is deceptively simple, both in its gameplay and pixel-style visuals, but its addictive loop of vanquishing creatures and demons as you try out different characters and weapons never gets old. The game also comes with a multiplayer mode where up to four players can play together on the same device by connecting their game controllers.

vampire survivors vampire survivors

Vampire Survivors launched in 2022
Photo Credit: Poncle

Castle Crumble

Apple is expanding its games library for its expensive mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. True to its name, Castle Crumble, a spatial title, will let players tear apart castles with gestures. With swipes and flicks of their fingers, players can indulge in physics-based destruction and solve puzzles. The game features diverse biomes, packed with enemy forts. Players can use gestures to target the weak points of castles and use the tools at their disposal to bring them down, right in their living room.

Temple Run: Legends and Vampire Survivors+ will arrive on Apple Arcade on August 1, while Castle Crumble can be played on the Vision Pro starting August 29. All three games will be available to Apple Arcade subscribers at no additional cost. The Apple game subscription service, which now boasts of over 200 titles, costs Rs. 99 a month.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Arcade, Apple, iOS, iPadOS, Vampire Survivors, Temple Run Legends, Castle Crumble, Apple Vision Pro
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oura Ring Reportedly Gets an AI-Powered Oura Advisor Feature That Offers Personalised Insights

Apple Arcade Adds Temple Run: Legends, Vampire Survivors+ and a Vision Pro Spatial Title in August
