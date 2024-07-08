Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Music Spotted Testing AI Generated Custom Radio Station Feature

YouTube Music Spotted Testing AI-Generated Custom Radio Station Feature

YouTube Music might soon allow users to describe a radio station theme using a text prompt and then generate it using artificial intelligence.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2024 19:55 IST
YouTube Music Spotted Testing AI-Generated Custom Radio Station Feature

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alvaro Reyes

The radio feature in YouTube Music uses an algorithm to play songs relating to a song or an artist

Highlights
  • YouTube Music already uses algorithms to create radio stations for users
  • The new YouTube Music feature is said to work with text prompts
  • The AI feature will also show a short YouTube Music radio description
Advertisement

YouTube Music has been spotted testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to generate unique radios with the help of an experimental tool. The new feature works with text-based prompts, meaning users can describe what they want to listen to, and the AI generates a radio station with similar songs in it. Earlier users could only create a radio based on a song or an artist and get similar song recommendations. An earlier report claimed that YouTube is in talks with major record labels to use copyrighted songs to develop AI tools for its Music app.

YouTube Music AI Radio Station Spotted in Testing

Reddit user u/kater_pro spotted a new feature on YouTube Music that is marked as experimental. Describing the feature, the Redditor said that it allows users to write a prompt which creates instantly generates a custom radio station. This is the only known report about the feature to date, so it's currently unclear how widely it is being tested.

YouTube Music rival Spotify recently released a similar feature dubbed Personalised Playlist for Premium users, which is currently in beta testing. Amazon has also released a similar feature dubbed Maestro in the US.

youtube music ai radio1 YouTube Music AI radio

YouTube Music AI radio feature
Photo Credit: Reddit/kater_pro

 

An image shared by the Reddit user reveal that the feature has been marked as ‘experimental'. The text on the suggestion tells users to “Ask for music any way you like”. A second screenshot shows what appears to be an AI-generated radio station.

youtube music ai radio2 YouTube Music

YouTube Music AI-generated radio
Photo Credit: Reddit/kater_pro

 

The feature also appears to include a playlist title along with a short description of the radio station. Multiple songs connected with the theme requested by the user are also included in the screenshot shared by the Redditor. At the bottom, several prompt suggestions for other music genres are also displayed.

It is unclear whether they will be added as a secondary filter to the existing radio or if it will prompt the AI to generate a new radio. At the bottom, the Ask for Music feature, which was recently reported, can also be seen.

Users who do not yet have access to this feature can still create a standard radio channel on YouTube Music by selecting a song or an artist. The algorithm then selects songs similar to the source. If the new feature exits the experimental phase, it could be rolled out to more beta testers, and eventually allow all YouTube Music users to create a radio station based on what they want to hear.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube Music, YouTube, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vi RedX Rs. 1,201 Postpaid Family Plan Introduced; Benefits Include Swiggy One, Multiple OTT Subscriptions

Related Stories

YouTube Music Spotted Testing AI-Generated Custom Radio Station Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 With Customisable Rear Panel, Dimensity 7300 Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Spotted on BIS Website, May Debut in India Soon
  3. How Snapdragon X Series Chips Fare Against Apple's M3 in Benchmark Tests
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Is Now Available in This Colour Option in India
  5. CMF Phone 1 First Impressions
  6. CMF Watch Pro 2 With Interchangeable Bezels Launched in India: See Price
  7. CMF Buds Pro 2 With Up to 43 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Will Reportedly Get the Periscope Lens From Pro Max Model
  9. Samsung Could Bring Camera Fixes to Galaxy S24 Ultra With New Update
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music Spotted Testing AI-Generated Custom Radio Station Feature
  2. Vi RedX Rs. 1,201 Postpaid Family Plan Introduced; Benefits Include Swiggy One, Multiple OTT Subscriptions
  3. WhatsApp Channel Verification Check Mark Updated From Green to Blue to Match Facebook, Instagram
  4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Price in India for All Variants Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vanilla Cream Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Confirmed to Launch in July; Xiaomi Mix Flip to Follow
  8. Apple Watch Series 10 to Sport Larger Screen; Cheaper Watch SE Model May Arrive With Plastic Body: Mark Gurman
  9. Valora Launches Mobile Stack Web3 Launchpad for iOS, Android Apps
  10. Figma Takes Down AI Tool After It Creates App Mock-Ups That Eerily Resemble iOS Weather App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »