  Google Gemini to Get Spotify Integration via New Extension for AI Assistant: Report

Google Gemini to Get Spotify Integration via New Extension for AI Assistant: Report

As per the report, evidence of an under-development Spotify extension for Gemini was found within the app’s codes.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 June 2024 15:59 IST
Google Gemini to Get Spotify Integration via New Extension for AI Assistant: Report

Photo Credit: Google

The Spotify extension for Gemini might even let users sign in via the AI app

Highlights
  • Gemini could gain support for Spotify via an extension
  • Google recently rolled out a YouTube Music extension for users globally
  • Code for the feature was spotted in a recent version of the Google app
Google Gemini might soon be able to interact with music and audiobook streaming platform Spotify. The tech giant introduced the Gemini assistant for compatible smartphones earlier this year but its functionality was very limited. While the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot could perform generative AI tasks, it was not as integrated with Google apps and third-party apps as its predecessor, the Google Assistant. It has since added support for various Google apps and even rolled out a YouTube Music extension in May. Now, a report claims that a Spotify extension could be rolled out soon.

Google Gemini to Reportedly Get a Spotify Extension

According to a report by Android Authority, evidence of the Spotify extension was found within the Google app. In an app teardown exercise, the publication found strings of code that refer to the existence of the feature. It also appears that users might be able to sign into their Spotify account using the Gemini AI assistant. Notably, the code was found in version 15.22.29.29.arm64 of the Google app for Android devices.

<string ="assistant_robin_action_spotify_tap_snackbar">Starting to play on Spotify</strings>
<string ="assistant_robin_action_spotify_signin_error">Spotify requires sign in</strings>

As seen above, these were the strings of code found by the publication. In both examples, the word ‘robin' is said to refer to Gemini. Google has been referring to its native AI model by this name ever since it was known as Bard. In the first string, it clearly refers to “Starting to play on Spotify” which is likely the text users will see once the AI processes the prompt.

In the next line, “Spotify requires sign in” likely refers to the condition when the user is not logged into their account. It is currently unclear whether this means users will have to manually log into the account by opening the Spotify app, or by providing their login credentials.

While the code within the Google app is a sign that the feature is in development, it is unlikely that the feature will be rolled out anytime soon. It appears the tech giant is currently just running preliminary tests with the codes.

If the efforts are successful, the Spotify extension will first be released to beta testers, well before a stable version is released. The entire process could easily take months. However, this is merely speculation, and we will have to wait for Google to provide an official update.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Spotify, Apps

Further reading: Google, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Spotify, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Gemini to Get Spotify Integration via New Extension for AI Assistant: Report
