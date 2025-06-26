Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users

Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users

As per the report, the Telegram bot’s selling prices start from Rs. 99 and go as high as Rs. 4,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2025 19:33 IST
Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Lana Codes

An unnamed Telegram bot is reportedly selling Indian users’ personal data

Highlights
  • The Telegram bot is said to let buyers run searches using phone numbers
  • Based on the number it can reveal, names, addresses, and even voter ID
  • It reportedly collected the information from data breaches in the past
Advertisement

Telegram reportedly has a bot that sells sensitive personal data of Indian users to willing buyers. As per the report, the bot operates independently and shares information such as names, addresses, father's name, and even Aadhaar, Pan Card, and Voter ID numbers. The bot reportedly lets users find the full profile data of another Indian user based on their phone number. It also charges a fee for this service, which starts as low as Rs. 99.

Telegram Bot Charges Rs. 4,999 for Bulk Plans

The Telegram bot was discovered by Digit. The publication did not reveal the name of the bot to avoid its misuse or spread, but mentioned that its existence was revealed to them via a tip. Bots are a staple feature of Telegram, and can be created by anyone. These bots can be set up to send automated messages, connect to databases, and even handle financial transactions.

As per the report, this bot was designed to provide users with sensitive user data of users based on a mobile number. However, before providing its services, it is said to prompt the user to purchase a plan. These plans reportedly start as low as Rs. 99 and go as high as Rs. 4,999 (for bulk queries).

Once a plan has been purchased, it reportedly allows the buyers to send a 10-digit mobile number. The publication claimed that within two seconds of sharing the number, the bot provides a full profile of the person associated with the number. The data includes their name, alternate phone number, address, and even voter ID. The bot can reportedly also show Aadhaar and Pan Card numbers, as well.

The publication also used mobile numbers of its staff members to verify the authenticity of the details shared by the bot, and confirmed that not only was the data accurate, but it was also recent. In a few instances, the data was reportedly three to four years old.

While it cannot be said with certainty, the report claims that the hackers behind the bot could have come across this data via multiple data breaches in the past. Regardless, such Telegram bots operating openly within a publicly available app are concerning as bad actors can use them for identity theft, online scams, and even stalking and harassment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Telegram bot, Telegram, Apps, India, Cybersecurity, Data Privacy
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Related Stories

Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 3 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch on July 1
  3. Upcoming Phones in July: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, OnePlus Nord 5, More
  4. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Launched Alongside Updated M8 and M7 Models
  5. iPhone 16 Drops Under Rs. 69,000 With This Offer, Making It a Great Deal
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core With Galaxy AI Features Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,165mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  4. Vodafone Idea Rolls Out New Max Family Plan with Bundled Netflix Subscription: Price, Benefits
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core TWS With ANC, Galaxy AI Features Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 16 Available at Rs. 68,400 With Cashback Offer, Making It a Great Deal
  7. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 50W Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Anthropic Now Lets Claude Users Build and Share AI-Powered Interactive Apps
  9. Lumio Arc Projector Teased Ahead of Possible Amazon Prime Day Launch
  10. The Wild Robot Now on Streaming on JioHotstar: A Heartfelt Tale of a Machine Finding Home in the Wild
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »