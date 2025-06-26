5 Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy M56 5G and Galaxy M16 5G are Your Next Smartphone Upgrades

Samsung is one of the few brands known for launching smartphones that offer exceptional performance and premium features across different price segments. Whether you're a power user or someone seeking a premium experience, Samsung has got you covered with its latest devices: the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G. The former comes with premium features at a mid-range price, while the latter is an affordable option that delivers power-packed performance.



If you're looking for an upgrade to a budget or mid-range smartphone, then these devices are your sure bet. So, here are five reasons why you should consider the Galaxy M56 5G and Galaxy M16 from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: 5 Reasons Why to Consider this Midranger

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G leads the mid-range segment with its state-of-the-art features, which include a premium design language, durable build quality, top-notch performance, and exceptional camera capabilities. Here are five reasons why you should consider it:

Premium and Slim Design: The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is one of the slimmest smartphones in its segment, measuring just 7.2mm in thickness. Moreover, Samsung has made sure that the device is sturdy and durable, as you get Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on both the front and rear panels, which makes it a device built to last.

Vibrant Super AMOLED+ Display: The latest Galaxy handset from the brand comes equipped with an immersive Super AMOLED+ display that is one of the best displays available in this price segment. The device offers a smooth 120Hz screen refresh rate coupled with up to 1,200nits of peak brightness, which makes the binge-watching or gaming experience on the M56 an enjoyable one.

Advanced Camera System: One of the standout features of the Galaxy M56 is its camera system. The device comes equipped with a 50-megapixel triple-rear camera setup that shoots some excellent shots in different lighting conditions. The handset also excels in low-light photography, thanks to the brand's AI-powered image signal processor (ISP). Moreover, the device also delivers stunning 2x zoom portraits. The Galaxy M56 also features a 12-megapixel HDR front camera capable of shooting 4K 10-bit HDR videos, delivering rich and lifelike visuals.

Flagship-level Performance: The Samsung Galaxy M56 is a beast when it comes to performance. The handset is equipped with a 4nm Exynos 1480 processor, which delivers top-notch performance typically found in flagship devices. This, coupled with a vapour-cooling chamber, makes it an ideal choice for gamers as well.

Future-Proof Software Experience: Samsung has made sure that the Galaxy M56 is future-proof. The handset runs on Android 15 with OneUI 7 on top of it. The user interface offers not only a fluid user experience but also six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. Put simply, you're getting the latest Android experience and long-term support, which is a rare offering in this segment.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: 5 Reasons Why to Consider this Budget Powerhouse

The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G brings a good blend of power, premium design, and an affordable price tag. The budget-centric smartphone from Samsung comes equipped with some of the leading features in the entry-level segment without compromising on quality. Here are five reasons why you should consider this budget powerhouse as your next companion.

Powerful Performance And Sleek Design: Don't let the entry-level tag fool you. The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G is a powerful performer, equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The chipset is quite powerful, offering an impressive AnTuTu score of over 422,000. This means you will get fast and reliable performance throughout the day. Moreover, the device offers a refreshed look with a modern linear camera design and a slim 7.9mm profile.

Large and Colour Display: The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G comes equipped with a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, making it ideal for binge-watching or playing games. The colours are rich and vibrant, while the 90Hz screen refresh rate ensures a smooth visual experience when scrolling or performing other tasks.

Versatile Camera Systems: The Galaxy M16 5G offers versatile cameras for the price. You get a triple-camera setup on the rear panel that provides a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. You also get a 13-megapixel front camera that offers great selfies and video calls.

Long-Lasting Battery: Another major highlight of the Galaxy M16 5G is its battery life. The handset also comes loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 25W fast charging that keeps you powered throughout the day with minimal downtime.

Long-Term Software Support and Enhanced Security: The Samsung Galaxy M16 5G offers up to six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates, providing industry-leading support in this price segment. Moreover, you also get Samsung Knox Vault hardware-based security to protect your data against malware and hacking, alongside Samsung Wallet, which has Tap and Pay functions to make secure payments.

Each of the new Galaxy devices offers its own set of features that makes them stand out from the crowd. The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G can be purchased for Rs. 27,999, while the Galaxy M16 5G comes with a starting price of Rs. 12,999, making them one of the best options in their respective price segments.