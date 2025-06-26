Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K80 Ultra is available in Ice Blue, Moon Rock White, Sandstone Ash, and Spruce Green (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2025 19:52 IST
Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K80 Ultra pricing starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000)

Highlights
  • Redmi K80 Ultra runs on Android 15 with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 skin
  • The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The Redmi K80 Ultra has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance
Advertisement

Redmi K80 Ultra was launched in China on Thursday, and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset is aimed at gamers, and it sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K display that refreshes at 144Hz. It packs a 7,410mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. There's a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, while selfies are handled by a 20-megapixel camera. The Redmi K80 Ultra has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi K80 Ultra Price, Availability

Redmi K80 Ultra price is set at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. You can also purchase the handset in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants that are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,400), and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400), respectively.

Customers can also pick up the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,400). The Redmi K80 Ultra is available in Ice Blue, Moon Rock White, Sandstone Ash, and Spruce Green (translated from Chinese) colourways, via the company's website in China. 

Redmi K80 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Redmi K80 Ultra is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) handset. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,560Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and the company's in-house Xiaomi Shield Glass protection.

You get a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset has an IP68 rating, and it runs on Android 15, along with the company's HyperOS 2 skin.

There's a 50-megapixel primary camera on the Redmi K80 Ultra, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie camera, which is located in a centre-aligned hole punch display cutout.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K80 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Auracast, GPS, A-GPS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There's a 7,410mAh battery that can be charged at 100W, and the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner that handles biometric authentication. It measures 163.08×77.93×8.18mm and weighs 219g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi K80 Ultra

Redmi K80 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7410mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,280x2,772 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi K80 Ultra, Redmi K80 Ultra Price, Redmi K80 Ultra Specifications, Redmi K80 Ultra Features, Redmi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users

Related Stories

Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Nothing Phone 3 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch on July 1
  3. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Launched Alongside Updated M8 and M7 Models
  4. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,165mAh Battery Launched
  5. Diablo IV, the King of Fighters XV and Jusant Join PS Plus in July
  6. Nothing Phone 3 to Get 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core With Galaxy AI Features Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 10 Tipped to Offer Battery and Charging Upgrades
  9. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Upcoming Phones in July: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, OnePlus Nord 5, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  4. Vodafone Idea Rolls Out New Max Family Plan with Bundled Netflix Subscription: Price, Benefits
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core TWS With ANC, Galaxy AI Features Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 16 Available at Rs. 68,400 With Cashback Offer, Making It a Great Deal
  7. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 50W Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Anthropic Now Lets Claude Users Build and Share AI-Powered Interactive Apps
  9. Lumio Arc Projector Teased Ahead of Possible Amazon Prime Day Launch
  10. The Wild Robot Now on Streaming on JioHotstar: A Heartfelt Tale of a Machine Finding Home in the Wild
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »