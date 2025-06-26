Redmi K80 Ultra was launched in China on Thursday, and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset is aimed at gamers, and it sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K display that refreshes at 144Hz. It packs a 7,410mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. There's a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, while selfies are handled by a 20-megapixel camera. The Redmi K80 Ultra has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi K80 Ultra Price, Availability

Redmi K80 Ultra price is set at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. You can also purchase the handset in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants that are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800), CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,400), and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400), respectively.

Customers can also pick up the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,400). The Redmi K80 Ultra is available in Ice Blue, Moon Rock White, Sandstone Ash, and Spruce Green (translated from Chinese) colourways, via the company's website in China.

Redmi K80 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Redmi K80 Ultra is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) handset. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,560Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and the company's in-house Xiaomi Shield Glass protection.

You get a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The handset has an IP68 rating, and it runs on Android 15, along with the company's HyperOS 2 skin.

There's a 50-megapixel primary camera on the Redmi K80 Ultra, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie camera, which is located in a centre-aligned hole punch display cutout.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K80 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Auracast, GPS, A-GPS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There's a 7,410mAh battery that can be charged at 100W, and the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner that handles biometric authentication. It measures 163.08×77.93×8.18mm and weighs 219g.

