Vivo Y400 5G is all set to be launched in India soon. The handset is expected to join the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, which was introduced in June this year. With the launch date now official, the company has teased several details about the phone. The Vivo Y400 5G will debut with a dual rear camera setup and an Aura light. It is teased to be available in multiple colourways and its global variant is confirmed to have a full HD+ AMOLED screen and several (AI)-backed tools for imaging and productivity.

As the Vivo Y400 5G launch date in India nears, we have curated all of the information available about the handset, based on official teasers and leaks from credible sources. From launch date and expected price to features and specifications, here is everything we know about the Vivo Y400 5G.

Vivo Y400 5G Launch Details

Vivo Y400 5G launch in India will take place on August 4. However, it remains unknown if it will be a soft launch or via a dedicated livestreamed event. In case of the latter, you might be able to watch the Vivo Y400 5G India launch live on the company's official website, social media handles, and YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Vivo Y400 5G leading up to the launch day.

The official pricing of the Vivo Y400 5G remains under wraps. A report suggests that the handset could be offered in the mid-range segment, priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. It is expected to sit below the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in the company's lineup, whose price starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Once launched, it is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo India e-store.

Vivo Y400 5G Features and Specifications

Courtesy of leaks, we have an idea of what to expect from the Vivo Y400 5G in terms of its chipset, display, camera, battery, and other specifications. Here's everything we know about the Vivo Y400 5G ahead of launch.

Design

The Vivo Y400 5G is confirmed to be offered in India in two colourways — Glam White and Olive Green. The marketing material for the launch indicates it will sport a pill-shaped dual camera unit, placed vertically at the back of the phone. There also appears to be an Aura light accompanying the sensors.

The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right side of the phone. The back panel of the white colourway appears to sport a texture. According to reports, the Vivo Y400 5G could debut with IP68 + IP69 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. It is said to have a 7.90mm thickness and weigh 196 grams.

Display

The global variant of the Vivo Y400 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The Indian-spec version may carry similar internals. Its display is expected to offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and a 91.9 screen-to-body ratio.

The handset's front fascia appears to have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Performance and Software

The Vivo Y400 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. It may ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. Its global variant is teased to offer several AI-backed features. The list includes Circle to Search, AI Captions, AI Documents, AI Notes Summary, and AI Transcript Assist.

Cameras

In the camera department, the Vivo Y400 5G could be equipped with a dual camera system at the back. It is expected to comprise a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. An Aura light is also expected to accompany the optics unit.

Battery

The Vivo Y400 5G global variant packs a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It is advertised to offer up to 61 hours of music playback and last up to two days on a single charge.