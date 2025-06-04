Telegram on Tuesday rolled out a new update for its app which makes it easier to start conversations, navigate topics, and trim voice messages. It enables users to send direct messages to channels and have discreet chats with channel owners and admins via a new mode. The company is also adding a new tab layout for topics in groups for quick access and a new way to trim voice messages before sending them.

In a blog post, the instant messaging platform detailed the new features. As per the company, Telegram users can now send direct messages to channels and private chats with owners and admins too. Further, this mode can also be used by content creators to converse with their subscribers without revealing their personal information. These will appear in a new interface which is different from the personal chats. Telegram says creators also have the option to set a fee per each direct message.

Another change is to the topics in groups, which now have a new layout. It is said to allow quicker access from the chat list while also enabling you to hop back and forth between conversations, as per the instant messaging platform. Users can switch between a minimalist bar that appears at the top of the chat or a larger bar that is placed on the side. This can be enabled by navigating to Group Settings > Topics.

The Telegram update also makes it easier to edit voice messages. The beginning and end points of a message can be trimmed when swiping up to lock recording during the voice message. Further, users can record additional sections by tapping the microphone icon again.

Sending photos to others has a new ‘High Definition' option which is said to contain four times as many pixels while listing less than 0.5MB of data. Users can also share media directly to their Telegram story from other apps using the default 'Share' button on iOS. Changes have also been made to polls which now support up to 12 options. Polls can be sent to the Saved Messages list too, for future references.