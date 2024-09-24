Fulfilling the wishes of iPhone users, Truecaller will now bring in automatic spam blocking functionality with iOS 18. It is a guarantee that it will make the spam protection feature work on the Apple devices in toto to match it to the same with Android, which had enjoyed the feature for a long time. The most noteworthy feature of this update is the Truecaller software will automatically cut off telephone calls recognised as spam.

In other words, the process will be managed by Truecaller instead of the user declining the call. If the user rejects the spam call from the stop list, the blocked calls will still appear in the user's call log as missed calls. This means that there won't be any call or message that the user overlooks.

Alan Mamedi, co-founder and CEO of Truecaller, has expressed his great joy about the update to X (formerly Twitter) with the words: “We hope the customers will be so happy that they will finally say ‘Truecaller works on iPhone'.” He stated that despite the fact that the iOS application performed decently in the lapse of two years the new edition would meet the expectation of the users in terms of security. The auto block option feature will be provided to all Truecaller premium subscribers.

In an interesting pricing strategy, users have the possibility to use this add-on for only Rs. 25 per month if they go for a family plan via an Android device and add another user that has an iPhone.

Due to Apple's limitations for blocking calls, Truecaller has been peripherally equipped for the iPhone. But with iOS 18, it is very possible that these limits will be surpassed, thus users will enjoy mobile spam protection which was so far only available on Android devices. Of the many benefits of the Truecaller update in collaboration with iOS 18 the successful elimination of the spam call problem is the most significant. This can be seen in the iPhone users who have the problem of the unwanted calls consequently, this inform will be a great relief to them.