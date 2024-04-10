Truecaller for Web was launched by the company on Wednesday as a new way to access the platform when a user's Android smartphone isn't nearby. Users can now log on to the web interface and look up numbers, or message contacts via SMS or Truecaller chat. Once loaded, the Truecaller for Web interface will also show messages that are automatically categorised. It currently works with Android smartphones, and there's no word from the company on when — or whether — iPhone support will arrive.

While the Swedish company previously allowed users to look up unknown numbers on its website after signing in, the newly announced Truecaller for Web interface is designed to bring more features from the Android app to the browser. After linking the web client with Truecaller on a smartphone, users can look up unknown numbers, even if their phone isn't nearby, by typing or pasting them into the search bar.

Alerts for incoming calls will be displayed on a computer that is linked to Truecaller on an Android phone. Other services like Microsoft's Phone Link app allows you to view incoming notifications (including phone calls) even when your phone isn't nearby, albeit without the unknown number lookup functionality.

Users will be able to view and use their PC (or laptop) keyboard to reply to SMS and Truecaller chat messages on their computer, organised into three categories — Inbox, Promotions and Spam. Outgoing messages can also be marked as urgent from the web interface, according to the company. The web interface will also allow users to attach files as large as 100MB.

To access Truecaller for Web, users will need to have Truecaller installed on an Android smartphone and a modern web browser on Windows or macOS like Firefox, Google Chrome, or Microsoft Edge. Navigating to the Messages tab and tapping the three-dot menu > Messaging for Web > Link a device will let users can the QR code displayed on the website to log in to Truecaller for Web. The feature is only supported on Android smartphones, which means that iPhone owners won't be able to access the same functionality.

