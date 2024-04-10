Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Truecaller Web Interface With Unknown Number Lookup, SMS Messaging Support Launched

Truecaller Web Interface With Unknown Number Lookup, SMS Messaging Support Launched

Truecaller for Web only works with Android phones and lets users look up unknown numbers, reply to messages, and see incoming call alerts on their computer.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2024 16:09 IST
Truecaller Web Interface With Unknown Number Lookup, SMS Messaging Support Launched

Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller for Web works on most modern browsers on both Windows and macOS

Highlights
  • Truecaller for Web is supported on Android smartphones
  • Users can look up unknown numbers and see incoming calls
  • Truecaller for Web is protected by server to client encryption
Advertisement

Truecaller for Web was launched by the company on Wednesday as a new way to access the platform when a user's Android smartphone isn't nearby. Users can now log on to the web interface and look up numbers, or message contacts via SMS or Truecaller chat. Once loaded, the Truecaller for Web interface will also show messages that are automatically categorised. It currently works with Android smartphones, and there's no word from the company on when — or whether — iPhone support will arrive.

While the Swedish company previously allowed users to look up unknown numbers on its website after signing in, the newly announced Truecaller for Web interface is designed to bring more features from the Android app to the browser. After linking the web client with Truecaller on a smartphone, users can look up unknown numbers, even if their phone isn't nearby, by typing or pasting them into the search bar.

Alerts for incoming calls will be displayed on a computer that is linked to Truecaller on an Android phone. Other services like Microsoft's Phone Link app allows you to view incoming notifications (including phone calls) even when your phone isn't nearby, albeit without the unknown number lookup functionality.

Users will be able to view and use their PC (or laptop) keyboard to reply to SMS and Truecaller chat messages on their computer, organised into three categories — Inbox, Promotions and Spam. Outgoing messages can also be marked as urgent from the web interface, according to the company. The web interface will also allow users to attach files as large as 100MB.

To access Truecaller for Web, users will need to have Truecaller installed on an Android smartphone and a modern web browser on Windows or macOS like Firefox, Google Chrome, or Microsoft Edge. Navigating to the Messages tab and tapping the three-dot menu > Messaging for Web > Link a device will let users can the QR code displayed on the website to log in to Truecaller for Web. The feature is only supported on Android smartphones, which means that iPhone owners won't be able to access the same functionality.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Truecaller for Web, Truecaller web interface, Truecaller PC, Truecaller for PC, Truecaller Web app, Truecaller for Android, Truecaller
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Intel Unveils New AI Chip, Gaudi 3, in Bid to Challenge Nvidia
Truecaller Web Interface With Unknown Number Lookup, SMS Messaging Support Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases New Smartphone Launch, Moto G64 5G Leaks Online
  2. Asus ZenBook Duo India Launch Set for April 16, Pre-Booking Begins
  3. Realme P1 5G Series Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of April 15 Debut
  4. Truecaller Introduces Web Interface With These Two Handy Features
  5. Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range, Design Revealed; India Launch Set for This Day
  7. Why the Apple Watch Series 10 Could Arrive With Improved Battery Life
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Series to Make Global Debut on This Date
  9. Microsoft Thinks These Surface Laptops Can Beat Apple's M3 MacBook Air
  10. iQoo Z9 Turbo With 144Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller Web Interface With Unknown Number Lookup, SMS Messaging Support Launched
  2. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range, Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch in India on April 17
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Series to See a Global Launch on April 16; Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Intel Unveils New AI Chip, Gaudi 3, in Bid to Challenge Nvidia
  5. Google Workspace Update Brings a New Vids App, Generative AI Features
  6. Asus ZenBook Duo With Dual 14-Inch OLED Displays to Launch in India on April 16, Pre-Booking Begins
  7. iPhone Production Crosses $14 Billion in India in Fiscal 2024: Report
  8. Google Pixel 9 Name, Setup Animation Mentioned in Files on Google App Beta: Report
  9. iQoo Z9 Turbo With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 144Hz Display Confirmed to Launch on April 24
  10. Star Wars Outlaws Sets August 30 Release Date, Story Trailer Shows Off Crime Bosses, High-Wire Heists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »