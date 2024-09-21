WhatsApp has begun rolling out an update to beta testers along with a new feature designed to keep users safe from unwanted messages sent from unknown accounts. A feature tracker spotted a new feature that automatically protects users from unidentified senders, by filtering out messages under specific circumstances. The feature is already available to some testers and must be manually enabled. It will eventually join two other 'advanced' safety features aimed at protecting user privacy while using the messaging app.

After updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.20.16, users will have access to a new setting that blocks messages from some unidentified accounts (via WABetaInfo). Beta testers who are running the latest version for Android smartphones can tap on the three-dot menu > Settings > Privacy > Advanced > Block unknown account messages. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the new toggle was available on the latest beta version.

WhatsApp users will soon gain access to another privacy feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp's description for the new feature states that it is designed to protect a user's account and improve device performance. Once enabled, the messaging platform will "block messages sent by unknown accounts if they exceed a certain volume". An influx of spam messages might negatively affect the performance of a user's device, and the new feature appears to be designed to protect users from automated spam messages.

This feature is currently limited to beta testers, which means that users on the stable update channel will have to wait for a wider rollout. When it's enabled, users will still see messages from unknown accounts within an unspecified limit — WhatsApp is unlikely to disclose this in order to deter spammers from bypassing the company's feature.

The feature to block messages from unknown accounts will join two other features that offer advanced privacy on WhatsApp — protecting a user's IP address in calls, and disabling link previews to prevent third parties from inferring a user's IP address. All three features are options and must be manually enabled by a user on their smartphone.