Truecaller is utilising the Personal Voice feature from Microsoft’s Azure AI Speech.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Truecaller

Truecaller will use Personal Voice to let users use their voice for the AI Assistant

  • Personal Voice generates a replication of the user’s voice
  • Truecaller’s AI Assistant can screen and respond to calls
  • AI Assistant was added to Truecaller in September 2022
Truecaller is collaborating with Microsoft to significantly upgrade its existing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered AI Assistant. As a part of this partnership, the caller identification app will leverage the Microsoft Azure AI Speech feature called Personal Voice. This will be integrated with the AI Assistant to give it a replica voice of the user when the AI screens a call or responds on behalf of the user. The feature is being rolled out starting today, and it will be available in a select few countries at first. The company has confirmed the feature will be expanded to more countries soon.

Making the announcement via a community post, Truecaller said, “With the addition of Microsoft's Personal Voice, users of the Truecaller Assistant can now create a completely digital version of their own voice to use inside the Assistant.” Notably, the AI Assistant was first introduced by the company in September 2022. The voice-based chatbot offers multiple functionalities such as screening calls, responding to calls, and even taking messages on behalf of the user. It can also record calls that can be listened to later, similar to a voicemail.

While this is a useful feature, Truecaller also offered a limited number of voices that could be used by the AI Assistant. With this, when someone calls, they would hear one of these chosen voices before the call is picked by the user. However, hearing a stranger's voice had the possibility of catching the caller off-guard. The app maker is solving this issue by introducing Personal Voice which will let people use their own voice for the AI Assistant.

This feature has started rolling out to Truecaller Premium users in the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, India, Sweden, and Chile. It will be expanded to other regions soon, the company stated.

How to set up Personal Voice in AI Assistant

  1. One thing to note is that the feature is only available on Truecaller Premium. If you want to use it, you'll have to purchase the subscription.
  2. To see the feature, you need to be on the latest version of the app. Ensure to update it.
  3. Once done, open the app and go to Settings.
  4. Go to Assistant settings.
  5. Go to Set Up Personal Voice and follow the instructions.
  6. You will have to record your voice for about a minute and speak out the words shown on the screen, after which your AI-generated voice replication process will be complete.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Truecaller, Microsoft, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Brings AI-Powered Advanced Paste Feature to Windows With PowerToys

