Truecaller is collaborating with Microsoft to significantly upgrade its existing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered AI Assistant. As a part of this partnership, the caller identification app will leverage the Microsoft Azure AI Speech feature called Personal Voice. This will be integrated with the AI Assistant to give it a replica voice of the user when the AI screens a call or responds on behalf of the user. The feature is being rolled out starting today, and it will be available in a select few countries at first. The company has confirmed the feature will be expanded to more countries soon.

Making the announcement via a community post, Truecaller said, “With the addition of Microsoft's Personal Voice, users of the Truecaller Assistant can now create a completely digital version of their own voice to use inside the Assistant.” Notably, the AI Assistant was first introduced by the company in September 2022. The voice-based chatbot offers multiple functionalities such as screening calls, responding to calls, and even taking messages on behalf of the user. It can also record calls that can be listened to later, similar to a voicemail.

While this is a useful feature, Truecaller also offered a limited number of voices that could be used by the AI Assistant. With this, when someone calls, they would hear one of these chosen voices before the call is picked by the user. However, hearing a stranger's voice had the possibility of catching the caller off-guard. The app maker is solving this issue by introducing Personal Voice which will let people use their own voice for the AI Assistant.

This feature has started rolling out to Truecaller Premium users in the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, India, Sweden, and Chile. It will be expanded to other regions soon, the company stated.

How to set up Personal Voice in AI Assistant