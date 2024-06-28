Truecaller announced an insurance protection plan to protect users against mobile frauds on Thursday. The plan, dubbed Truecaller Fraud Insurance, is being offered to the paid subscribers of the app on both Android and iOS. The new plan is currently only available in India, and will be rolled out in other regions later. The caller ID platform has partnered with HDFC Ergo to offer the insurance protections to users in India. Notably, the company rolled out artificial intelligence (AI) Call Scanner feature last month to prevent AI-based voice scams.

Truecaller Fraud Insurance

In a newsroom post, the company said, “Truecaller is today announcing the launch of Truecaller Fraud Insurance. The product is offered to premium subscribers and will initially be launched in India for iOS and Android users.” Announcing the insurance product, it highlighted that it was introduced to safeguard Truecaller users from online fraud and scams.

The Truecaller Fraud Protection is being offered in partnership with HDFC Ergo, an insurance company in India which is a joint venture of HDFC and ERGO International. Under the plan, users will be insured for a total sum of Rs. 10,000. This fraud coverage is integrated within the app and users will be able to activate it once they opt in. The company did not share any details about the circumstances where the insurance can be claimed, or the evidence users will have to share in order to get the covered sum.

However, the feature will not be available to all. While the company mentioned that it is only for the Premium subscribers, the product will be offered only to its annual subscribers. Those who are not eligible this way will be given an option to upgrade their plan to get the benefits.

The company also highlighted that subscribers of certain plans will get the Truecaller Fraud Insurance for free of cost. Finally, the Truecaller Family subscribers can opt to expand the protection to all of the members.