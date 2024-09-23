YouTube Premium — the ad-free subscription plan offered by the video-streaming platform — has received a price hike in Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and several other countries, according to claims on social media. In certain European countries, it has become more expensive by approximately EUR 2 (roughly Rs. 186) for the ‘Single' plan, while the hike is also applicable on the ‘Family' plan. This development comes a month after the Google-owned platform raised its subscription prices in India.

YouTube Premium Price Hike

In several posts on Reddit, users reported about receiving communication from the video-streaming platform via email over the upcoming price hike. In European countries such as Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Netherlands, the Single plan's price has been revised from EUR 11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) to EUR 13.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300). Meanwhile, the Family plan is tipped to have been hiked by almost 40 percent; from EUR 17.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) to EUR 25.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400).

Similar price hikes have also been announced for Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. As per the screenshot of the emails, YouTube says this decision follow its efforts to “continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube.”

The revised price list of the YouTube Premium subscription in the affected countries is as follows:

Country Single Plan (Old Price) Single Plan (New Price) Family Plan (Old Price) Family Plan (New Price) Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium EUR 11.99 (Rs. 1,100) EUR 13.99 (Rs. 1,300) EUR 17.99 (Rs. 1,700) EUR 25.99 (Rs. 2,400) Switzerland CHF 15.90 (Rs. 1,500) CHF 17.90 (Rs. 1,800) CHF 23.90 (Rs. 2,200) CHF 33.90 (Rs. 3,100) Denmark DKK 119 (Rs. 1,100) DKK 139 (Rs. 1,300) DKK 177 (Rs. 1,700) DKK 259 (Rs. 2,400) Sweden SEK 119 (Rs. 1,100) SEK 149 (Rs. 1,300) SEK 179 (Rs. 1,500) SEK 279 (Rs. 2,400) Norway NOK 119 (Rs. 1,100) NOK 169 (Rs. 1,500) NOK 179 (Rs. 1,500) NOK 269 (Rs. 2,300) Czech Republic CZK 179 (Rs. 700) CZK 209 (Rs. 900) CZK 269 (Rs. 1,100) CZK 389 (Rs. 1,700) Singapore SGD 11.98 (Rs. 700) SGD 13.98 (Rs. 800) SGD 17.98 (Rs. 1,100) SGD 27.98 (Rs. 1,700) United Arab Emirates AED 23.99 (Rs. 600) AED 26.99 (Rs. 700) AED 35.99 (Rs. 900) AED 48.99 (Rs. 1,300) Malaysia MYR 17.90 (Rs. 400) MYR 20.90 (Rs. 500) MYR 33.90 (Rs. 700) MYR 41.90 (Rs. 900) Saudi Arabia SAR 23.98 (Rs. 600) SAR 26.99 (Rs. 700) SAR 35.98 (Rs. 900) SAR 49.99 (Rs. 1,300) Indonesia IDR 59,000 (Rs. 400) IDR 69,000 (Rs. 400) IDR 99,000 (Rs. 600) IDR 139,000 (Rs. 900) Colombia COP 17,900 (Rs. 50) COP 20,900 (Rs. 60) COP 26,900 (Rs. 80) COP 41,900 (Rs. 120) Thailand THB 159 (Rs. 500) THB 179 (Rs. 500) THB 299 (Rs. 900) THB 359 (Rs. 1,000)

According to an Android Headlines report, users who have signed up to YouTube Premium on Apple devices have encountered an even higher price hike.