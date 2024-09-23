YouTube Premium offers benefits such as ad-free streaming of videos
Highlights
Reddit users say YouTube Premium prices have been hiked
Price hike is said to live in in Italy, Sweden, UAE and other countries
Apple users may have to pay even more for using YouTube Premium
YouTube Premium — the ad-free subscription plan offered by the video-streaming platform — has received a price hike in Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and several other countries, according to claims on social media. In certain European countries, it has become more expensive by approximately EUR 2 (roughly Rs. 186) for the ‘Single' plan, while the hike is also applicable on the ‘Family' plan. This development comes a month after the Google-owned platform raised its subscription prices in India.
YouTube Premium Price Hike
In several posts on Reddit, users reported about receiving communication from the video-streaming platform via email over the upcoming price hike. In European countries such as Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and Netherlands, the Single plan's price has been revised from EUR 11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) to EUR 13.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300). Meanwhile, the Family plan is tipped to have been hiked by almost 40 percent; from EUR 17.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) to EUR 25.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400).
Similar price hikes have also been announced for Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. As per the screenshot of the emails, YouTube says this decision follow its efforts to “continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube.”
