Twitter App Update to Stop Displaying the 'For You' Tab by Default, Elon Musk Says

Twitter for iOS has also been updated with the ability to bookmark tweets with a single tap.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2023 12:39 IST
Twitter App Update to Stop Displaying the 'For You' Tab by Default, Elon Musk Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter has made it easier for users to save tweets to view at a later date

  • Twitter was recently updated with a 'For You' recommended feed
  • The app will stop pushing users towards the recommended feed
  • Twitter will also gain the ability to translate and recommend tweets

Twitter will receive an update that will allow the app to remember the last feed a user was viewing, the company's CEO Elon Musk revealed on Saturday. The microblogging service recently updated its Android and iOS apps with a "For You" feed with recommended tweets that is shown to users by default. Twitter will also allow users to bookmark tweets with a single tap from the details page. Musk also revealed that Twitter will translate and recommend tweets from users in other countries in the coming months.

In a series of tweets early on Saturday, Musk said that Twitter would be updated to remember whether a user was on the recommended tweets feed (labelled For You), the Following feed, or your lists on the app and would stop switching them back to the curated feed. He also responded to a user confirming that the company is working on the ability to customise the positions of these tabs in the app.

Musk also announced that the Twitter app has been updated to allow users to boomark tweets directly from the tweet details page. This shortens the process of bookmarking a tweet to a single tap.

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the feature has been rolled out on the latest version of Twitter for iOS. The app will add support for showing the number of people that have bookmarked a tweet, according to the Twitter CEO.

Musk also teased a new feature that will be released in the coming months. Twitter will automatically translate and recommend tweets from users in other countries, he explained, adding that tweets will be translated before they are recommended to users."There are epic tweets in other countries every day (Japan especially)", he added.

Twitter recently updated its developer terms to ban all third-party clients on the microblogging platform, effectively killing popular Twitter clients like Tweetbot, Twitteriffic, and Fenix. Developers have already begun informing users that they have stopped development on their applications, while Tweetbot's developer has announced that they are working on a new app for Mastodon, the free and open-source service that supports self-hosted social networking and has grown in popularity since Musk's takeover of Twitter last year.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
