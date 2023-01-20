Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific

Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third-Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific

Third-party Twitter apps do not display sponsored posts or ads like the official apps.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2023 13:15 IST
Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third-Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter is under a lot of pressure to turn a profit

Highlights
  • Tweetbot and other third-party Twitter apps stopped working last week
  • The platform has permitted third-party apps for several years
  • Twitter's updated terms were published without any formal announcement

Twitter has silently updated its developer terms to ban all third-party clients on the platform. The firm's 5,000-word developer agreement was reportedly updated with a stipulation prohibiting "use or access the Licensed Materials to create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications." Even before the terms were updated, third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific on Android and iOS were shut down by the company last week. At the time, the company's API status page did not reflect any change, and Twitter did not provide an explanation until earlier this week when it claimed it was “enforcing long-standing API rules.”

The updated developer terms were first spotted by Engadget. The terms, which were updated on Thursday, make it clear in the “restrictions” section that developers are no longer permitted to use Twitter's API or content to "create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications." That is the only noteworthy addition to the 5,000-word agreement, as per the report.

The term "Twitter Applications" pertains to the company's "consumer facing products, services, applications, websites, web pages, platforms, and other offerings, including without limitation, those offered via https://twitter.com and Twitter's mobile applications." As verified via the Wayback Machine's archival service, the clause prohibiting alternative apps was incorporated into the rules with the most recent update.

Before this modification, it was reported last week that several third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific on iOS, as well as Fenix on Android, were unable to access Twitter services. At the time, no changes were notified and no issues with service were noted on Twitter's API status page.

Twitter stated earlier this week that it was "enforcing long-standing API rules" by denying clients access to its platform but did not specify which rules were broken.

This new move from Elon Musk's Twitter is not seen favourably. Twitterrific's Sean Heber described Twitter as "increasingly capricious" and a company he "no longer recognise[d] as trustworthy nor want to work with any longer" in a blog post. In an interview with Engadget, Fenix developer Matteo Villa said, “It's not totally unexpected,” but called the lack of communication "insulting." Musk slashed the firm's communications department as party of company-wide layoffs last November.

Twitter's stance on third-party clients has long been tolerant. with the company previously removing a section from its developer terms that deterred developers from replicating its core service.

However, third-party apps on Twitter do not support sponsored posts or advertisements like the official apps, so the company does not profit from users on those apps. Since taking over as CEO of Twitter last year, Elon Musk has been working to increase the company's revenue. The company, which has $12.5 billion (Rs. 1,01,500 crore) in debt, is due $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,400 crore) in interest payments and has lost a projected $4 billion (roughly Rs. 32,500) in value since Musk bought it at the end of October 2022.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Third-party apps, Twitter
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Outlaws Crypto as Long as You Follow Legal Process, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Empower Senior Citizens

Related Stories

Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third-Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  2. Mission Majnu, Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Drops on Netflix Today
  3. Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. BharOS Mobile Operating System With No Default Apps Announced
  10. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third-Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific
  3. Redmi Tipped to Feature OLED Display, In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner on Upcoming Note Series
  4. Nothing Outlaws Crypto as Long as You Follow Legal Process, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says
  5. Caller Name Display Implementation Should Not Be Mandatory, COAI Tells TRAI
  6. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch Globally on February 3, Retail Box Images Leaked
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises Again as Ether and Most Altcoins Trail Along With Small Profits: All Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Pro Surfaces on BIS, NBTC Certification Websites, May Launch in India Soon
  9. Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
  10. Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down as CEO, Streaming Service Adds Over 7 Million Subscribers in Q4 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.