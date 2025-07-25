Technology News
Video-Sharing App Vine Is Returning 'In AI Form', Says Elon Musk

Musk has previously hinted at reviving Vine multiple times since he acquired Twitter in 2022.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 July 2025 17:34 IST
Video-Sharing App Vine Is Returning 'In AI Form', Says Elon Musk

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and later renamed it to X

  • Twitter introduced Vine in January 2013
  • In late 2016, Twitter announced it would discontinue the app
  • Musk made the announcement in a post on X
Elon Musk's social media company X is bringing back popular video-sharing platform Vine in "AI form", the billionaire tech-entrepreneur said on Thursday, almost nine years after the app was discontinued.

Musk made the announcement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, but did not provide further details. X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking more information on the reboot.

The Tesla CEO has previously hinted at reviving Vine multiple times since he acquired Twitter in 2022, including posting public polls on X about bringing back the short-form video app that was popular in the 2010s.

Twitter introduced Vine in January 2013, allowing users to share small snippets of video that were six seconds or less, with the app quickly gaining popularity among video bloggers and attracting millions of followers. In late 2016, Twitter announced it would discontinue the app.

The six-second long video format could work favorably for AI-generated content, as most AI video generation tools available currently typically generate short-form content while longer video clips come with increased costs.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Vine, X, Twitter, AI, xAI
