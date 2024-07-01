YouTube may soon allow users to upload thumbnails for custom playlists created by them, according to a report. The video-streaming platform currently allows uploading thumbnails for videos published by users. However, the same functionality isn't available for playlists curated by them. However, this may soon change with an option to upload thumbnails for playlists on Android devices reported following an APK teardown of the YouTube for Android beta app.

Thumbnails for playlists

In a report, Android Authority revealed that it had discovered the presence of a code which hints towards a feature that may let users upload thumbnails for playlists. The feature was reported following an APK teardown of the YouTube for Android beta app version 9.26.33. It is said to include a code referencing “CustomThumbnailCreationActivity”, which potentially hints at the ability to create custom thumbnails for playlists.

Furthermore, it is also reported to include strings for “upload failure”, informing the user that they may have to try again. The feature is also speculated to have dimension requirements, with one of the strings mentioning small dimensions as one of the reasons for the upload failure of the thumbnail image.

At present, users can upload custom thumbnails for videos uploaded on YouTube for Android, but not for playlists. Instead, the thumbnail is usually based on the first video saved in the playlist. While it can be set to another video, thumbnails cannot be custom-uploaded. With this change, it may bring more ways to customise the playlist, with the user being able to set any image as the thumbnail, instead of limiting it to the thumbnails of the videos.

Sleep timer on YouTube

The video streaming platform is also reported to be developing a sleep timer for its Android app. It may enable users to set a sleep timer, allowing them to set the video playback before it automatically stops. Furthermore, the sleep timer may also show up as a notification on the smartphone's home screen.

The feature was reported during an APK teardown of the YouTube app for Android version 19.25.33. Although this functionality already exists in YouTube Music, it is speculated to arrive in the video-streaming app too.

