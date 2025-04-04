YouTube Shorts is set to introduce a redesigned video editor alongside new tools aimed at improving the process of creating content on the platform. Users will soon able to create videos with edits synced to the beat of the music track they have selected, or add image stickers from their smartphone's gallery app. The service will also add support for AI stickers that can be generated using prompts. When users select a Shorts template, the platform will attribute the original creator.

YouTube Shorts Video Editor to Support Precise Edits and Adjustments

The Alphabet-owned video streaming platform will introduce a revamped video that enables creators to zoom, snap, rearrange, and delete clips, for improved precision while editing a video. Users will also be able to add timed text to their Shorts video, or add music inside the editor. Creators currently use third-party apps to edit videos, but a more feature-packed in-app video editor could reduce their reliance on additional apps.

Syncing clips to match the rhythm of a music track is another feature supported by third party apps that is coming to YouTube Shorts in the coming weeks. According to the platform, the in-app video editor will automatically align the video clips selected by a creator, and sync them with the beat of any track.

YouTube is also adding support for two forms of stickers on Shorts. Image stickers can be selected and added from a creator's gallery to the video editor. On the other hand, users will soon be able to type in a prompt and the app will generate AI stickers that can be used on Shorts.

The short video sharing service is also improving attribution for videos created using templates. When a user creates a new Shorts video using a template, the original creator will be automatically attributed. Using templates to create Shorts will also be much easier when using the in-app editor. Creators can select an image from their gallery and use it in a template, according to the platform.