Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI Powered Music Generation Feature

YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature

YouTube is gradually rolling out the AI-Powered Music Assistant tool to all creators.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 13:40 IST
YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature

Photo Credit: Pexels/Szabo Viktor

YouTube creators can generate custom music for their videos by typing a text prompt

Highlights
  • Music Assistant is part of Creator Music, available within YouTube Studio
  • YouTube said the AI-generated music is free for creators to use
  • These instrumentals will not result in copyright claims
Advertisement

YouTube is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for the creators on its platform. Announced on Tuesday, the new tool is an AI-powered music generator that will enable content creators to generate custom instrumentals for their videos. The new feature is part of the Creator Music tab within YouTube Studio and will be available to creators at no cost. The video streaming giant said that the feature is being rolled out gradually, so it might be a few days before all creators can try it out.

YouTube Is Rolling Out an AI-Powered Music Generation Tool

The company announced the new feature in a YouTube video on its Creator Inside channel. The new AI tool is aimed at letting content creators find more options of instrumental music that they can add to their videos. Adding music to a video has always been tricky on YouTube due to stringent copyright strikes. Content creators cannot play music from labels and commercial studios, even if they have added the same songs on the platform.

As a result, content creators are either left with generic open-source instrumentals or YouTube's library that can be accessed via the Creator Music tab. The interface lets creators select from a large catalogue of copyright-free music. The tab also lets users browse music by genre, mood, vocals, beats-per-minute (BPM), duration, and more. Notably, not all the tracks in Creator Music are free, and creators are required to pay for some premium tracks.

youtube music assistant Music Assistant in Youtube Creator Music tab

Music Assistant in Youtube's Creator Music tab
Photo Credit: YouTube/Creator Insider

 

The new AI tool, Music Assistant, comes as a new avenue for creators to find the perfect track for their videos. It is available as a separate tab in Creator Music, with the Gemini sparkle icon. The page has a text field where users can describe the music track they're looking for by specifying the topic of the video, mood, duration, and other elements. After writing the prompt, users can tap the Create button to generate four audio samples.

In case the content creator is not sure about what to generate, they can tap on the Suggest tab, where the AI will suggest some instrumental ideas to choose from. YouTube said that this feature will be free to use for all creators. However, it did not specify if there are any rate limits for using the tool.

While YouTube did not disclose details about the AI model powering the feature, it did mention that the audio generated using the tool will not result in copyright strikes. The company will collect the prompts to improve the device, and the data will be stored on its servers for 30 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, AI, Artificial Intelligence, YouTube Studio, AI Music
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Naughty Dog Releases The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered in New 'Complete' Edition on PS5
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists

Related Stories

YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  3. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  4. Moto Book 60 Laptop, Moto Pad 60 Pro Tablet to Debut on This Date
  5. Acer Smartphones to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Redmi A5 India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
  3. Redmi A5 India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Announces Android 16 Developer Preview Programme for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro
  5. YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature
  6. Motorola Schedules Launch Event for April 24; Likely to Unveil Edge 60 Pro, Razr 60 Ultra
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists
  8. Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony PS5 Likely to Get Price Hikes Due to Tariffs
  9. Threads Reportedly Testing New Feature for Importing Social Graph, Finding Creators Followed on X
  10. iQOO Z10 With 7,300mAh Battery Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z10x: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »