YouTube is adding a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for the creators on its platform. Announced on Tuesday, the new tool is an AI-powered music generator that will enable content creators to generate custom instrumentals for their videos. The new feature is part of the Creator Music tab within YouTube Studio and will be available to creators at no cost. The video streaming giant said that the feature is being rolled out gradually, so it might be a few days before all creators can try it out.

YouTube Is Rolling Out an AI-Powered Music Generation Tool

The company announced the new feature in a YouTube video on its Creator Inside channel. The new AI tool is aimed at letting content creators find more options of instrumental music that they can add to their videos. Adding music to a video has always been tricky on YouTube due to stringent copyright strikes. Content creators cannot play music from labels and commercial studios, even if they have added the same songs on the platform.

As a result, content creators are either left with generic open-source instrumentals or YouTube's library that can be accessed via the Creator Music tab. The interface lets creators select from a large catalogue of copyright-free music. The tab also lets users browse music by genre, mood, vocals, beats-per-minute (BPM), duration, and more. Notably, not all the tracks in Creator Music are free, and creators are required to pay for some premium tracks.

Music Assistant in Youtube's Creator Music tab

Photo Credit: YouTube/Creator Insider

The new AI tool, Music Assistant, comes as a new avenue for creators to find the perfect track for their videos. It is available as a separate tab in Creator Music, with the Gemini sparkle icon. The page has a text field where users can describe the music track they're looking for by specifying the topic of the video, mood, duration, and other elements. After writing the prompt, users can tap the Create button to generate four audio samples.

In case the content creator is not sure about what to generate, they can tap on the Suggest tab, where the AI will suggest some instrumental ideas to choose from. YouTube said that this feature will be free to use for all creators. However, it did not specify if there are any rate limits for using the tool.

While YouTube did not disclose details about the AI model powering the feature, it did mention that the audio generated using the tool will not result in copyright strikes. The company will collect the prompts to improve the device, and the data will be stored on its servers for 30 days.