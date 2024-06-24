Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Reportedly Developing a Sleep Timer Feature That Automatically Stops Video Playback

YouTube Reportedly Developing a Sleep Timer Feature That Automatically Stops Video Playback

Discovered references of the feature suggest YouTube users may be able to specify the hours and minutes until video playback stops.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 18:20 IST
YouTube Reportedly Developing a Sleep Timer Feature That Automatically Stops Video Playback

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger

The sleep timer feature was spotted during an APK teardown of YouTube app for Android version 19.25.33

Highlights
  • YouTube is said to be developing a sleep timer feature for Android
  • The feature is reported in YouTube for Android beta app version 19.25.23
  • YouTube Music already features sleep timer functionality
Advertisement

YouTube may be developing a sleep timer feature for its Android app – a feature which already exists in the YouTube Music app, according to a report. The feature was reportedly found during an APK teardown of a beta version of the YouTube app for Android. This development comes just days after the video-streaming platform announced that it would soon allow users to add notes below videos, providing easy-to-understand context.

Sleep timer on YouTube

In a report, Android Authority, collaborating with tipster AssembleDebug, shared details about the sleep timer feature. As the name suggests, it would reportedly allow users to set a sleep timer, enabling them to set the duration for video playback before it automatically stops. The sleep timer feature was reportedly discovered during an APK teardown of the YouTube app for Android version 19.25.33.

According to discovered references of the feature, users may be able to specify the hours and minutes until video playback stops. It may also show up as a notification. One of the possible dialog options reportedly reads “You can reset the timer or click done to keep watching”.

While YouTube is speculated to get the sleep timer feature with a future update, YouTube Music – the platform's music streaming app – already has it. However, it is unclear if YouTube's sleep timer would work along the same lines. It appears in the Now Playing menu at the bottom. Once turned on, the playback automatically stops after the specified time.

Disrupting ad blockers

According to a report, the video-streaming platform is testing a new method to disrupt ad blockers – injecting server-side ads. At present, the ads are overlayed on top of the video player at specified time stamps, which ad blockers take advantage of. However, with this change, YouTube is speculated to merge ads, making the video a continuous stream instead of two separate elements.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube for Android, YouTube Music
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Qualcomm Makes Its Compute AI Models Available to Developers to Let Them Build Apps With AI Capabilities
Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Imminent India and Global Launch

Related Stories

YouTube Reportedly Developing a Sleep Timer Feature That Automatically Stops Video Playback
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  2. This Upcoming Motorola Phone Will Offer a Four-Year Warranty
  3. New OnePlus Battery Tech Promises to Last Beyond 4 Years of Usage
  4. Oppo A-Series Phone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online
  5. Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  6. Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: See Price
  7. Meta AI Is Finally Coming to India, Will Be Powered by Llama 3 AI Model
  8. Realme C61 4G May Launch in India with 50-Megapixel Dual Camera
  9. Tecno's Next Foldable Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG Website
  10. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Leaked; Tipped to Be Pricier Than Galaxy Z Flip 5
  2. Synthesia 2.0 AI Video Communications Platform With Expressive AI Avatars Launched for Enterprises
  3. YouTube Reportedly Developing a Sleep Timer Feature That Automatically Stops Video Playback
  4. Redmi Note 14 Series Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website Suggesting Imminent India and Global Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Colour Options, Key Specifications Teased Ahead of June 27 Launch
  6. Elden Ring Director Says Lowering Difficulty Would ‘Break the Game' as Shadow of the Erdtree Sparks Debate
  7. Qualcomm Makes Its Compute AI Models Available to Developers to Let Them Build Apps With AI Capabilities
  8. Honor Play 60 Plus With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme GT 6 Confirmed to Launch in China Next Month
  10. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Record Up to 3-Minute Long Videos: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »