Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTube Testing AI Overviews in Search Results With Video Carousel Format

YouTube Testing AI Overviews in Search Results With Video Carousel Format

AI Overviews in YouTube will appear when searching for products to purchase or information about locations.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 15:25 IST
YouTube Testing AI Overviews in Search Results With Video Carousel Format

Photo Credit: Pexels/Szabo Viktor

AI Overviews in YouTube will show highlight clips from videos that might be relevant to the query

Highlights
  • AI Overviews is rolling out to a small number of YouTube Premium users
  • It is currently only being tested in the US
  • YouTube’s AI Overviews only support English search queries
Advertisement

YouTube announced on Wednesday that it is testing a version of Google Search's AI Overviews on its platform. The video streaming giant is experimenting an implementation of the artificial intelligence (AI) feature to show users clips from videos in a carousel which could be relevant to the user's query. The new feature also expands the use case of AI Overviews, as the Gemini-powered tool will surface video clips instead of text-based responses on YouTube. While the functionality is in testing, it will only support queries on specific topics, according to the company.

YouTube's AI Overviews Feature Will Display Video Clips

In its support page, Google detailed the new feature and how it will be tested on YouTube. Currently, it is only available to a subset of YouTube Premium subscribers in the US. Once eligible users get access to AI Overviews, they can type a query on YouTube's search bar and see the AI-generated snapshot-style summaries on top of the results page. The feature currently only supports English language queries on certain topics.

Users will see a video carousel on top of the search results page on YouTube. The carousel will contain clips from YouTube videos that address the query searched by the user. Google said, AI Overviews will provide "another way to discover content" when using the search function on YouTube and "discover topics and information" related with the search query, according to the Alphabet-owned firm.

A similar feature has been available on Google Search for quite some time. When searching for a topic that can be better explained in a video, the search giant often surfaces time-stamped YouTube videos that start at the exact moment where the information is provided. 

For example, if a user is looking for a do-it-yourself (DIY) guide to repair a chair with a broken leg, they would not have to watch the introduction or the part where another part of a broken chair is being fixed.

Recently, Google has also added “key moments” underneath videos on the Google Search results page, where users can see multiple clips with a brief description and time stamp to make it easier for users to navigate through the video. While YouTube has not shared details about how its AI Overviews results would work, it is likely to function in a similar manner.

However, the company has highlighted that AI Overviews will not be shown for every query. Currently, YouTube is limiting the feature to when users look up products for shopping, seek information about locations, or seek recommendations in said locations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, AI Overviews, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Related Stories

YouTube Testing AI Overviews in Search Results With Video Carousel Format
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Debuts
  2. OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, and More
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked After Global Debut
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched on This Date
  5. Realme 14T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Motorola Razr 60 Series Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, AI Features
  7. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro With 7,550mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions
  9. Apple Could Bring macOS-Style Menu Bar to iPad With iOS 19 Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Spotted Online With a Different Moniker
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale Date Announced: Discounts on Samsung Phones, More Teased
  2. Niram Marum Ulagil Now Streaming on Sun NXT: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Chiyaan Vikram’s Intense Thriller, Now Streaming on Prime Video
  4. EMI OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Family Drama Online?
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Hands-on Image Points to Redesigned Rectangular Rear Camera Module
  6. YouTube Testing AI Overviews in Search Results With Video Carousel Format
  7. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Chipset and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  8. Another Simple Favor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Stylish Sequel
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Spotted Online With Galaxy Z Flip 7 Xe Moniker
  10. Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »