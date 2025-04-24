Technology News
English Edition
With the introduction of 4x playback speed, YouTube Premium subscribers can toggle faster video playback.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 April 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube says over 20 million videos are uploaded daily on the video-streaming platform

Highlights
  • Ask Music feature lets users create custom radio stations using AI
  • A 4x playback speed option has been added for Premium subscribers
  • A redesigned UI for the video player is reported to be rolling out
YouTube is said to be rolling out a new user interface (UI) for the video player as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations. As per a report, the existing gradient layer has been removed from the bottom of the screen and is replaced by individual pill-shaped capsules for media controls. Additionally, YouTube has announced the rollout of new features such personalised radio stations using Ask Music feature and 4x playback speed option to mark 20 years of the platform.

New UI for Video Player on YouTube

As per the claims on Reddit (via Android Authority), a new UI for the video player is appearing for some users which replaces the existing gradient layer at the bottom. It is said to bring a redesigned look with pill-shaped media controls. The play/pause, skip, video chapters, timestamp, and other options appear with their own pill-shaped capsules.

However, not all are pleased with this change. Following its rollout, users report that the video player no longer allows them to hover over the volume slider to adjust it. Further, the up and down arrow keys also appear to have lost ability to tweak the volume. Gadgets 360 staff members could not verify this UI change.

New Features on YouTube's 20th Anniversary

YouTube detailed the new features rolling out as part of its 20th anniversary commemorations in a blog post. On YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, paid English-language subscribers can create personalised radio stations to fine tune their listening experience using the Ask Music feature. Introduced last year for a limited number of users, it leverages AI to generate a radio station based on voice-based descriptions. Users can ask it to generate stations for themes such as “upbeat workout tracks” or “relaxing jazz” and it will collate the relevant tracks. This feature will also be expanded soon, it added.

Additionally, YouTube Premium subscribers can toggle a faster video playback with the introduction of 4x playback speed. Thus, they now have access to a range of options above standard 2x speed; 2.05x, 2.5x, 3x.

YouTube's TV app is also claimed to get big upgrades this year, starting in summer. It is said to bring easier navigation, playback and tweaks to the overall quality. Users will also gain streamlined access to the channel information, comments, and the subscribing option, as per the company.

Comments

