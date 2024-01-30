Technology News
  Zoom Unveils New App for Apple Vision Pro With Personas, Spatial Zoom Experience Feature

Zoom Unveils New App for Apple Vision Pro With Personas, Spatial Zoom Experience Feature

The Zoom app for Apple Vision Pro will be available from February 2.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 January 2024 19:08 IST
Zoom Unveils New App for Apple Vision Pro With Personas, Spatial Zoom Experience Feature

Photo Credit: Zoom

Apple Vision Pro users will be able to download the Zoom app from the App Store

Highlights
  • The Zoom app on Apple Vision Pro will allow users to share 3D files
  • Users will soon be able to use Zoom Team Chat through the app
  • Apple Vision Pro’s Zoom app will let users pin participants in real-world
Zoom, the video conferencing platform, has unveiled a new app for the Apple Vision Pro. The app has added multiple new features for the mixed reality headset. The company claims that the app will make virtual meetings more immersive by including elements from the participants' physical space. The Apple Vision Pro goes on sale in the US starting February 2, and the new Zoom app will be available to download from the App Store the same day.

In a post shared Monday, Zoom provided details on the app for the AR/VR headset and the new features that would be available for Vision Pro users. Notably, the app will make use of Apple's Personas feature to let participants create a digital avatar for meetings. These avatars are created automatically by the Apple Vision Pro and use machine learning to replicate real-time movements and expressions. Alongside, it will also include a Spatial Zoom Experience feature.

The Apple Vision Pro starts at a price tag of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2.9 lakh) for the 256GB inbuilt storage variant. The 512GB and the 1TB storage variants are also available for purchase at the price of $3,699 (roughly Rs. 3.07 lakh) and $3,899 (roughly Rs. 3.24 lakh), respectively.

Zoom app features on Apple Vision Pro

The Spatial Zoom Experience will let users scale virtual meeting rooms to real-life size to feel like they are sitting in the same space as their colleagues, friends and family. The company says this feature will make the remote meetings more immersive and collaborative in nature.

Apart from this, the video conferencing platform also revealed three other features that will be available in the months to come. The first among them is 3D Object Sharing, which will let users share 3D models of a design and let others view it from all angles. Highlighting an example, Zoom said, “An animator or game designer could collaborate and share the latest character model via Zoom's 3D object sharing capabilities.”

Zoom Team Chat will also be added to the app in the first half of the year. Apple Vision Pro users will be able to easily communicate with teammates using the Team Chat feature. Finally, a real-world pinning feature will also be added which will let users pin up to five participants anywhere in their physical space. An option to remove the background of the participants will also be added to make them appear more immersive.

Apple Vision Pro, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Zoom Unveils New App for Apple Vision Pro With Personas, Spatial Zoom Experience Feature
