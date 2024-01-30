Technology News

Samsung's Galaxy AI to Reach 100 Million Galaxy Mobile Devices This Year

Samsung will provide the Galaxy S24 lineup with seven years of security updates.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2024 15:48 IST
Samsung's Galaxy AI to Reach 100 Million Galaxy Mobile Devices This Year

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup launched with generative AI capabilities

Highlights
  • Galaxy AI features are expected to remain free for users until 2025
  • New AI features will land on previously released Samsung devices
  • Samsung's Galaxy S24 series run on One UI 6.1
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 trio of smartphones with Galaxy AI was launched at the brand's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. A bunch of older flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones are already believed to get the new smart software features in the first half of this year. Most recently, Samsung Electronics President and Head of MX Business TM Roh announced that the company plans to bring the Galaxy AI to over 100 million devices worldwide this year. The Galaxy S24 series offers several AI features including Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search.

TM Roh, during his India visit on Monday (January 29), revealed that Galaxy AI will reach 100 million Galaxy mobile devices by the end of this year. "This will also amplify mobile AI usage and bring benefits to Galaxy customers that cannot be found anywhere else", he added. " With Galaxy S24, our first AI phone, we have opened a new era of AI phones and Galaxy AI enables users to break communication barriers, enhance their productivity, and unleash creativity like never before" he said. He further confirmed that Samsung will provide the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra with seven generations of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Additionally, the Samsung Mobile chief said the company's research and development centres in Bengaluru and Noida have significantly contributed to the development of Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy S24 series debuted with Galaxy AI features including Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Photo Assist and more. The AI features available currently on Galaxy S24 phones are expected to be available on previously released flagship phones including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 among others sometime in the first half of this year.

Samsung's Galaxy AI and its features will reportedly remain free for users until 2025. The South Korean brand may consider introducing more powerful AI features in the future for paid Galaxy AI subscribers.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PlayStation State of Play Announced for January 31, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin to Get Extended Looks

Related Stories

Samsung's Galaxy AI to Reach 100 Million Galaxy Mobile Devices This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  4. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
  5. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Jio Brain Announced as a 5G Integrated ML Platform for Enterprise Clients
  7. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  8. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Installs Brain Implant in Human for the First Time
  9. Apple Won't Allow You to Use Third-Party App Stores on iPad: Here's Why
  10. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Binance Co-Founder Advises Caution to Crypto Investors, Notifies on Rising Listing Scams
  3. Google Enables eSIM Transfer Feature While Setting Up Android Smartphones: Report
  4. Samsung's Galaxy AI to Reach 100 Million Galaxy Mobile Devices This Year
  5. Acer Swift Go 14 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio Platforms Introduces Jio Brain, a 5G-Integrated ML Platform for Enterprise; to Offer AI Services to Clients
  7. PlayStation State of Play Announced for January 31, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin to Get Extended Looks
  8. WhatsApp Passkey Support for iOS Spotted in Development, to Work on Phones Running iOS 17
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Launch in February at MWC 2024; Camera Details Leaked
  10. Neuralink Implants the First Brain Chip in a Human; Elon Musk Says ‘Patient Recovering Well’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »