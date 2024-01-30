Samsung Galaxy S24 trio of smartphones with Galaxy AI was launched at the brand's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. A bunch of older flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones are already believed to get the new smart software features in the first half of this year. Most recently, Samsung Electronics President and Head of MX Business TM Roh announced that the company plans to bring the Galaxy AI to over 100 million devices worldwide this year. The Galaxy S24 series offers several AI features including Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search.

TM Roh, during his India visit on Monday (January 29), revealed that Galaxy AI will reach 100 million Galaxy mobile devices by the end of this year. "This will also amplify mobile AI usage and bring benefits to Galaxy customers that cannot be found anywhere else", he added. " With Galaxy S24, our first AI phone, we have opened a new era of AI phones and Galaxy AI enables users to break communication barriers, enhance their productivity, and unleash creativity like never before" he said. He further confirmed that Samsung will provide the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra with seven generations of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Additionally, the Samsung Mobile chief said the company's research and development centres in Bengaluru and Noida have significantly contributed to the development of Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy S24 series debuted with Galaxy AI features including Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, Photo Assist and more. The AI features available currently on Galaxy S24 phones are expected to be available on previously released flagship phones including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 among others sometime in the first half of this year.

Samsung's Galaxy AI and its features will reportedly remain free for users until 2025. The South Korean brand may consider introducing more powerful AI features in the future for paid Galaxy AI subscribers.

