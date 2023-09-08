Zoom Video Communications has met with regulators from the United States, European Union, and other jurisdictions to outline concerns about Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive behavior, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The video conferencing platform has spoken with the US Federal Trade Commission, as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Zoom had expressed its concerns about the way Microsoft has given preference to its chat and video app Teams through price bundling and product design, the report added."If you have unfair competition, you may not win," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said, while answering a question at the Goldman Sachs Communications & Technology conference on Tuesday.

FTC declined to comment, while Zoom and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Microsoft had found itself a target of a European Union antitrust investigation over the bundling of its Teams with its Office product in July, following a complaint by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app Slack in 2020.

A month later, the software giant said it would unbundle Teams from its Office products and make it easier for competing products to work with its software, in an attempt to stave off a possible EU antitrust fine.

