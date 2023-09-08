Technology News

Zoom Discussed Alleged Microsoft Anti-Competitive Behaviour With US, EU Regulators: Report

Microsoft recently announced it would unbundle Teams from the company's Office productivity software amid an EU antitrust investigation.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 September 2023 11:24 IST
Zoom Discussed Alleged Microsoft Anti-Competitive Behaviour With US, EU Regulators: Report

Photo Credit: Zoom

Zoom had expressed its concerns about the Microsoft's chat and video app Teams

Highlights
  • Microsoft had found itself a target of an EU antitrust investigation
  • Slack filed a complaint against Microsoft in 2020
  • Later, the software-giant said it would unbundle Teams from its Office

Zoom Video Communications has met with regulators from the United States, European Union, and other jurisdictions to outline concerns about Microsoft's alleged anti-competitive behavior, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The video conferencing platform has spoken with the US Federal Trade Commission, as well as competition enforcers from the EU, UK, and Germany over the past year, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Zoom had expressed its concerns about the way Microsoft has given preference to its chat and video app Teams through price bundling and product design, the report added."If you have unfair competition, you may not win," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said, while answering a question at the Goldman Sachs Communications & Technology conference on Tuesday.

FTC declined to comment, while Zoom and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Microsoft had found itself a target of a European Union antitrust investigation over the bundling of its Teams with its Office product in July, following a complaint by Salesforce-owned competing workspace messaging app Slack in 2020.

A month later, the software giant said it would unbundle Teams from its Office products and make it easier for competing products to work with its software, in an attempt to stave off a possible EU antitrust fine. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Microsoft
ChatGPT Traffic Falls for Third Month in a Row Amid Signs of End of Decline, Data Shows
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $26,000 Mark, Small Profits Grace Most Altcoins

Related Stories

Zoom Discussed Alleged Microsoft Anti-Competitive Behaviour With US, EU Regulators: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  2. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Redmi Note 13 Series Said to Launch In Four Variants; Specifications Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Gets New Colour Option in India: See Here
  7. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Now Available in India With These Offers
  9. Pixel 8 Series Design Revealed; New Pixel Watch, Buds Launch Confirmed
  10. Tecno Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition Debuts After Chandrayaan-3 Success
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers
  2. Huawei Mate X5 With 7.85-Inch Main Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $26,000 Mark, Small Profits Grace Most Altcoins
  4. Zoom Discussed Alleged Microsoft Anti-Competitive Behaviour With US, EU Regulators: Report
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Orders to Begin on October 5
  6. ChatGPT Traffic Falls for Third Month in a Row Amid Signs of End of Decline, Data Shows
  7. Snap to Introduce In-App Warning, Other Safety Features to Protect Teen Users
  8. Pixel 8 Series Design Revealed; New Pixel Watch, Buds Launch Confirmed
  9. UNESCO Releases First Guidance on Use of Generative AI for Education
  10. Decentralised Finance Comes Under Global Regulators' Scrutiny as They Seek to Safeguard Market Stability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.