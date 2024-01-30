ChatGPT, the AI chatbot by OpenAI, was released for Android and iOS last year. Now, Nothing Phone users can get hands-free access to AI assistance with ChatGPT. Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 users can now quickly access ChatGPT voice commands directly from their home screen and Quick Setting panel with a new shortcut. The voice assistant works similarly to Google Assistant and Apple's Siri.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced via a video post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 have received ChatGPT's Quick Settings shortcut. With this, users of Nothing handsets can access ChatGPT's voice Assistant through its new Quick Settings option.

As explained in the video post, Nothing OS users have to install the official ChatGPT android app from the Google Play Store and use the voice chat feature at least once within the app to get past the setup. Then users can add the ChatGPT shortcut in both the Quick Settings panel and Quick Settings widget. Tapping on this shortcut icon will run the ChatGPT-powered voice assistant.

With the latest development, ChatGPT will function like an assistant on Android devices like Google's Assistant and Apple's Siri.

Nothing currently has the Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 in its smartphone portfolio. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in July 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2 debuted in July last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The Phone 2 runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a revised Glyph Interface with LED lighting.

