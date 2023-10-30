Samsung has teased the arrival of a new camera sensor that could eventually make its debut on the company's purported flagship smartphone for 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The firm's successor to this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. While this isn't the first 200-megapixel smartphone camera from the South Korean tech conglomerate, the new sensor offers improvements to 4K video zoom and is claimed to improve image processing using artificial intelligence (AI).

In a recent video. Samsung explains how the ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace technology works. The 200-megapixel sensor, along with Qualcomm's AI Engine on the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will offer support for automatic subject tracking using AI, while the Tetra-pixel technology will allow the user to zoom up to four times on video captured in 4K, in any direction, according to Samsung.

Dual recording support is also coming to the next 200-megapixel sensor from Samsung. The ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace technology allows the smartphone to simultaneously shoot two 4K streams at the same time — a zoomed in area of the display and also full-frame footage. According to the teaser shared by Samsung, it appears that users will be able to modify the framing even after a video has been captured.

Samsung has also teased a new end-to-end AI Remosiac feature that is claimed to enable faster image capture and improved image quality. The company says the feature enables faster image capturing — up to two times quicker that the company's existing 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 sensor.

The video does not reveal any details about which smartphone will be equipped with the new 200-megapixel ISOCELL sensor. The new sensor relies on AI-related hardware available on the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm, which suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected to arrive in the first weeks of 2024 as the only model in the series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, we can expect to learn more about the handset and its hardware specifications in the coming weeks.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.