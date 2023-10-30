Technology News
Samsung Teases ISOCELL 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor With Better 4K Zoom, May Debut on Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung's next 200-megapixel ISOCELL camera sensor has a end-to-end AI Remosiac feature that is claimed to enable faster image capture.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2023 14:20 IST
Samsung Teases ISOCELL 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor With Better 4K Zoom, May Debut on Galaxy S24 Ultra

Photo Credit: Samsung

The ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace feature will allow users to change framing after shooting a video

Highlights
  • Samsung has shown off a new 200-megapixel ISOCELL camera sensor
  • The new sensor from Samsung offers better 4K video recording support
  • The new ISOCELL sensor uses the AI engine from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Samsung has teased the arrival of a new camera sensor that could eventually make its debut on the company's purported flagship smartphone for 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The firm's successor to this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. While this isn't the first 200-megapixel smartphone camera from the South Korean tech conglomerate, the new sensor offers improvements to 4K video zoom and is claimed to improve image processing using artificial intelligence (AI).

In a recent video. Samsung explains how the ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace technology works. The 200-megapixel sensor, along with Qualcomm's AI Engine on the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will offer support for automatic subject tracking using AI, while the Tetra-pixel technology will allow the user to zoom up to four times on video captured in 4K, in any direction, according to Samsung.

Dual recording support is also coming to the next 200-megapixel sensor from Samsung. The ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace technology allows the smartphone to simultaneously shoot two 4K streams at the same time — a zoomed in area of the display and also full-frame footage. According to the teaser shared by Samsung, it appears that users will be able to modify the framing even after a video has been captured.

Samsung has also teased a new end-to-end AI Remosiac feature that is claimed to enable faster image capture and improved image quality. The company says the feature enables faster image capturing — up to two times quicker that the company's existing 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP3 sensor.

The video does not reveal any details about which smartphone will be equipped with the new 200-megapixel ISOCELL sensor. The new sensor relies on AI-related hardware available on the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm, which suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected to arrive in the first weeks of 2024 as the only model in the series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, we can expect to learn more about the handset and its hardware specifications in the coming weeks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung ISOCELL Zoom Anywhere, Samsung ISOCELL, Samsung camera sensors, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro Design, Full Specifications Surface Online Ahead of November 7 Launch

Samsung Teases ISOCELL 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor With Better 4K Zoom, May Debut on Galaxy S24 Ultra
