Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Workplace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features

Zoom Workplace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features

Zoom Workplace is available on the latest version of the desktop app (6.0 or later).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 April 2024 16:48 IST
Zoom Workplace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features

Photo Credit: Zoom

Zoom is also improving the Meetings experience with a toolbar and four colour themes

Highlights
  • Zoom Workplace to soon add Ask AI Companion feature to run queries
  • It will be available for all the paid users of the platform
  • Zoom Workplace comes with a unified calendar and meetings tab
Advertisement

Zoom Workplace was launched on Monday as the video meeting service's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered collaboration platform. The company first unveiled the new platform in March, and less than a month after the announcement, it has now made it available to users globally. Zoom Workplace will be part of the same desktop app but will offer a new interface that is integrated with AI features. Some of the new features included with the platform are AI Companion, a new Meetings experience, and new functionality in Team Chat.

The company announced the launch of Zoom Workplace via a blog post that said users can access the new features on the latest version of the Zoom app for desktop (version 6.0 or later). It is available to all paying subscribers, at no additional cost. Free users do not currently have access to Zoom Workplace, which means they will have to purchase Zoom Pro, the most affordable paid plan of the platform to leverage the AI capabilities that is priced at Rs. 13,200 a year.

The videoconferencing platform also shared details of its Zoom AI Companion, the AI assistant designed to perform multiple tasks. The AI Companion is claimed to be capable of transcribing audio with 95 percent accuracy and delivering results four times faster compared to OpenAI's GPT-4-powered ChatGPT web client. Zoom did not disclose details about the AI assistant, including what large language model (LLM) which is powering it or its architecture.

The chatbot offers multiple functions such as summarising meetings, brainstorming ideas, drafting chat messages and emails, and more. Notably, users will also get to integrate the chatbot with Zoom Phone and get post-call summaries, voice mail prioritisation, and more.

Apart from this, Zoom has added a new Meetings tab, which comes with calendar support and a detailed view that shows the entire meeting lifecycle as well as all the files and information shared before and during the meeting. The interface comes with a simplified toolbar, a multi-speaker view, and four colour themes, offering an improved experience compared to the standard interface.

Zoom's Team Chat is also getting new functionalities. Users will be able to see channel-related assets, whiteboards, and resources in a single view. These tools can be used within the chat layout, allowing users to speak with others which accessing them at the same time.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom app, Video calling, Video conferencing, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
PS5 Pro Said to Come With Improved Ray-Tracing Performance as Developers Gear Up for Sony's High-End Console
iOS 17.5 Beta 2 Brings Supports for Installing iPhone Apps via Websites: Report

Related Stories

Zoom Workplace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft's New AI Video Model Can Generate Eerily Realistic Videos
  2. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A With Up to 45dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 17 Plus Tipped to Arrive With A Slightly Smaller Screen
  4. HMD Unveils The Boring Phone With No Access to Internet
  5. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Debuts
  6. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ Launched: See Price
  7. Realme C65 5G to Launch in India Soon; to be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent InstantMesh, an AI Model Capable of 3D Rendering Static Images Unveiled
  2. 2K Said to Be Gearing Up for an Announcement on the Mafia Series
  3. Vivo V30e Set to Launch in India Soon; Teased to Get 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Seems Imminent As Support Page Goes Live
  5. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A TWS Earphones With Up to 45dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on Foldable Flip Phone With Flagship Camera Feature
  8. Boston Dynamics’ All-Electric Humanoid Atlas Robot With Advanced Movement Capabilities Unveiled
  9. HMD Unveils The Boring Phone in Collaboration With Heineken, Bodega
  10. Binance Plans to Get India Ban Revoked, Working on Compliance Mandates: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »