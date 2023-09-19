Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming Chi Kuo

iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could both be equipped with Apple's new 'tetraprism' telephoto camera setup that offers up to 5x optical zoom.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 12:37 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured) features an upgraded telephoto zoom camera

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro could be equipped with a more capable telephoto zoom lens
  • Apple upgraded the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a new periscope zoom lens
  • The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to debut next year

iPhone 16 Pro could be equipped with an important camera upgrade that was only reserved for Apple's top-of-the-line model this year, according to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. While Apple equipped the iPhone 15 Pro Max with an improved periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support, the smaller Pro model features a standard zoom lens with 3x optical zoom that is similar to its predecessor. The analyst previously claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is facing production challenges amid 'robust demand'.

Kuo predicts in a new Medium blog post that the purported iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be equipped with Apple's new "tetraprism" telephoto zoom lens, unlike the iPhone 15 lineup, which only offers one model — the iPhone 15 Pro Max — with the upgraded telephoto lens that offers up to 5x optical zoom and a focal length of 120mm. 

During the company's 'Wonderlust' launch event on September 12, Apple stated that the 120mm tetraprism lens design would reflect light rays four times inside a glass structure created inside the body of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple managed to create the longer focal length by bringing enough separation between the camera's sensor and the lens and allowing the light to travel for longer before it is captured.

However, it is worth noting that Apple is also reportedly planning to replace its "Pro Max" model with a new "Ultra" model, which suggests that the improved telephoto camera could be a hardware feature limited to the top-of-the-line model in order to differentiate between the Pro and Pro Max/ Ultra model. This year, Apple increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100 (roughly Rs. 8,300) compared to its predecessor.   

Given Apple's efforts at maintaining secrecy surrounding the development of its products, it could be a while before we learn more about the details of the camera specifications of the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple only confirms specifications of its upcoming products at its launch events and the successors to the iPhone 15 series aren't expected to arrive for another year.

Kuo recently stated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max was facing production challenges amid "robust demand" for Apple's most expensive smartphone. In his latest Medium post, Kuo states that the "most significant supply bottleneck" for the flagship phone is the tetraprism compact camera module (CCM). According to Kuo, the company raised its specifications to address CCM yield issues. iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries in the US and other regions have been pushed to November, thanks to increased demand for Apple's high-end smartphone.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro specifications, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Telephoto camera, iPhone, Tetraprism zoom lens, Periscope camera, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Performs TL1I Manoeuvre, on Track to Reach Sun-Earth L1 Point

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro Will Get This Brand New Chipset and IP68 Rating
  2. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped: See Here
  3. Disney in Talks to Sell Its Indian Streaming and TV Business: Details
  4. This Company Is Said to Introduce India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000
  5. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 Begin Rolling Out: Details
  6. How Apple Made It Cheaper to Repair the Rear Panel on Your iPhone 15 Pro
  7. Why Elon Musk Says He Will Charge Everyone a 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use X
  8. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand': Kuo
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Renders Tip Four Colour Options: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y100A 5G, Vivo Y100 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Expected to Feature Apple's 'Tetraprism' Zoom Lens from iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Vivo V29 5G, Vivo V29 Pro 5G Price in India, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating; Camera Samples Teased
  5. ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Performs TL1I Manoeuvre, on Track to Reach Sun-Earth L1 Point
  6. Elon Musk Says X to Charge All Users 'Small Monthly Fee' to Use Platform in Conversation With Israeli PM
  7. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones India Launch Date Set for September 27: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Microsoft Product Chief Panos Panay to Exit, Pavan Davuluri to Lead Next
  9. iOS 17 Update Rolling Out Alongside iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17: Check Features
  10. Ather Energy to Accelerate New Launches in India and Foreign Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.