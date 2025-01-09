Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 were unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) on January 7. The TWS headset is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 65 hours, together with the case. It is equipped with Magnetic Switch technology, which helps users conserve power without the charging case. Each earphone is equipped with a 9mm dynamic driver and customisable multifunctional buttons. The headset supports hybrid noise cancellation as well as multipoint connectivity. The case supports USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 Price, Availability

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 price is set at $149 (roughly Rs. 12,800) and they are currently available for purchase in the US via the company's website. The availability of the headset in other markets is yet to be announced. The wireless headset is offered in Beige and Black colour options.

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 Features, Specifications

The Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 is equipped with 9mm dynamic drivers and omnidirectional MEMS microphones. The headset supports hybrid noise-cancellation and ambience control features like hear-through and talk-through modes. It is compatible with the Audio-Technica Connect app, which allows users to manage low latency mode and noise cancellation modes as well as customise EQ settings. The customisable, functional button can also be personalised via the app.

The latest TWS headset from Audio-Technica offers Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity. They support AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs. It has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. They are equipped with Magnetic Switch technology, where the two earphones turn off when they are attached to each other via inbuilt magnets, conserving power even without the charging case. The earphones turn back on when the headsets are pulled apart. This is similar to the feature we see in some neckband-style Bluetooth headsets.

Audio-Technica claims that the ATH-CKS50TW2 can last for up to 25 hours on a single charge, and the accompanying case can offer up to 40 hours of additional battery life. A five-minute quick charge is said to provide users with a playback time of up to 90 minutes. The charging case supports USB Type-C as well as Qi wireless charging. Each earbud weighs about 7.2g, while the case weighs approximately 51.5 g.