Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 TWS earphones were launched in the US earlier this year. The company has now unveiled the headsets in four new Star Wars-inspired colourways, ahead of the Sar Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan. Apart from the new colours, Star Wars-themed inscriptions and packaging, the limited edition comes with similar features as the standard version. They are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 25 hours and the case supports Qi wireless charging. Notably, the Star Wars Celebration convention in Japan will be held from April 18 to April 20.

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 Star Wars Limited Edition Price, Availability

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 Star Wars limited edition price is set at $179 (roughly Rs. 15,300), which is slightly higher than the $149 (roughly Rs. 12,700) price tag of the regular version. The Star Wars-themed headsets will be available for pre-order in the US starting April 21 via the Audio-Technica website. They will go on sale on May 4, that is, the day marked in the Star Wars fandom as Star Wars Day, according to a press release by the sci-fi franchise.

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 Star Wars Limited Edition Variants

The latest Star Wars limited edition headsets are inspired by four characters — the Mandalorian, Grogu, Darth Vader, and R2-D2. The Mandalorian version appears in a metallic silver and grey shade with the words "Bounty Hunter" and "Mandalorian" inscribed on the earbuds. The top of the case has the phrase "This is the Way."

The Darth Vader-inspired ATH-CKS50TW2 earphones have the words "The power of the Dark side" written on them. The charging case cover for this variant reads "It is your destiny," which is a reference to a famous dialogue from the Star Wars franchise.

R2-D2's variant is offered in a bright white and blue contrast finish. The earbuds carry the inscriptions "R2-D2" and "Astromech Droid," while the case reads, "The droid you're looking for." Lastly, the Grogu edition comes in a smoke green shade, with the words "Wherever I go, he goes" on the case and "The Child" and "Little Bounty" on the earphones.

The packaging of the four Star Wars limited edition Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 earphones features images of the respective characters. They also come with character-specific sound effects for certain alerts and actions. The Darth Vader edition has a Lightsaber sound as well as the character's iconic breathing noise. The Mandalorian edition includes sniper rifle and jet pack sounds, while the R2-D2 variant offers the character's emotive beeps and whistles. The Grogu version offers laughing and whining, as well as pram opening and closing sounds to indicate different functions.

Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 Features, Specifications

The Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 TWS earphones carry 9mm dynamic drivers and omnidirectional MEMS microphones. They support hybrid noise-cancellation and ambience control features like hear-through and talk-through modes. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance and support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity.

The headset comes with Magnetic Switch technology, which turns off the earphones when connected to each other via inbuilt magnets. This helps conserve power without the charging case. They are compatible with the Audio-Technica Connect app, which allows users to customise EQ and other settings, like the function of the button on top of each earbud.

Together with the case, the Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 earphones are claimed to last for up to 65 hours on a single charge, while just the earphones are said to offer a playback time of up to 25 hours. The charging case supports USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging