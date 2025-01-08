Samsung introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) suite of features for its connected smart home appliances on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The South Korean tech giant stated that this new AI offering is part of its new “AI for All” vision which focuses on making the technology an “Everyday, Everywhere” experience. Home AI is aimed at creating a hyper-personalised experience for a large number of users sharing the same roof. Recently, Samsung also unveiled its screen-based Vision AI features.

Samsung Explains the Home AI Roadmap

In a newsroom post, the tech giant explained what Home AI is and the different platforms and products it will use to make the user experience seamless. The new AI offering was introduced by Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) Division. He highlighted that Home AI will provide “truly personalised” services across all intelligent and connected devices.

Put simply, Home AI is an AI-enabled personalisation tool that can cater to the diverse lifestyles of different people living in the same house or apartment. Samsung claimed that Home AI learns from user habits and adapts to individual routines.

Samsung is also integrating various in-house products to make the personalisation experience more secure and seamless for users. For security and privacy, the tech giant is using the Samsung Knox Matrix which now supports home appliances as well. Using blockchain technology, the connected devices can protect the user's home and data from digital threats.

One UI, the company's operating system for several devices will also be equipped with all the connected Samsung devices to allow interoperability and help users seamlessly manage all the devices. SmartThings, its smart home platform, is also being integrated with Home AI. Further, AI-powered Bixby Voice will also support all smart home connected devices.

Notably, Samsung has not revealed any timelines for when users might get the update for Home AI and experience the new hyper-personalised experience. Additionally, the list of devices that will support Home AI was also not revealed.