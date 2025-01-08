Technology News
JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025

The latest PartyBox speakers come with IPX4-rated builds for splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 18:47 IST
JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Horizon 3 is compatible with the JBL One App

Highlights
  • The JBL PartyBox 520 and Encore 2 speakers have replaceable batteries
  • The latest JBL PartyBox speakers can last for up to 15 hours
  • All three PartyBox speakers are compatible with the JBL PartyBox App
JBL unveiled several new speakers at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025) on January 6. The newly launched products include the JBL Horizon 3 mini speaker as well as JBL PartyBox 520, JBL PartyBox Encore 2, and JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2 party speakers. The JBL Horizon 3 is said to offer users the company's signature stereo sound with dual passive radiators. The latest PartyBox speakers offer up to 400W output power and come with IPX4-rated builds for splash resistance.

JBL Horizon 3, JBL PartyBox 520, JBL PartyBox Encore 2, JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2 Price, Availability

JBL Horizon 3 price is set at EUR 139.99 (roughly Rs. 12,400) and will be available for purchase in select markets in May this year. It will be offered in black and grey colourways.

The JBL PartyBox 520, on the other hand, is priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 68,600). The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 and the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2 speakers are marked at $399 (roughly Rs. 34,300) and $299 (roughly Rs. 25,700), respectively. They will go on sale in select regions starting June 2025.

JBL Horizon 3 Features

The JBL Horizon 3 comes with two 1.5-inch full-range transducers paired with dual passive radiators to help offer JBL's signature stereo sound experience. The mini speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Auracast connectivity, the latter of which allows a multi-speaker connection.

The latest JBL Horizon iteration is said to help regulate circadian rhythms with ambient lighting, nature-inspired sounds, and a sunrise alarm. It is compatible with the JBL One App which allows users to manage dual alarms, EQ settings, and lighting. The speaker comes with a functional, intuitive control knob and a USB Type-C charging port.

JBL PartyBox 520, JBL PartyBox Encore 2, JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2 Features

The JBL PartyBox 520 as well as the JBL PartyBox Encore 2 and the PartyBox Encore Essential 2 speakers support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They offer AI boosted sound experience and also support multi-speaker connectivity with Auracast. They are compatible with the JBL PartyBox App and IPX4-rated builds for splash resistance.

JBL's PartyBox 520 speaker is equipped with USB Type-C ports, an XLR connector and a telescopic handle. It offers up to 400W output power and is said to provide up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge. It has a replaceable battery and a FastCharge of 10 minutes is claimed to offer up to two hours of playtime.

The JBL PartyBox Encore 2 comes with support for an inbuilt two-mic channel receiver and digital wireless mics and has a removable holder. The PartyBox Encore Essential 2, on the other hand, has an inbuilt guitar and mic input. Both speakers support up to 100W output level and are said to offer up to 15 hours of playback time from a full charge and up to 80 minutes of usage with a 10-minute FastCharge. The Encore 2 variant has a replaceable battery.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: JBL Horizon 3,  JBL PartyBox 520, JBL PartyBox Encore 2, JBL PartyBox Encore Essential 2, JBL, CES 2025
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
